Who will sing “Las Mañanitas” to the Virgin of Guadalupe on December 12?

This December 12 marks the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to Parametry, the data shows that 83% of Mexicans are from Guadalajara.

Therefore, as every year, the main television stations in Mexico already prepare their coverage to sing the Mañanitas to the ‘brunette’.

According to the journalist Alex Kaffie, in his podcast on December 5, this will be the cast on both television stations:

TV

Bright Star.

Carlos Rivera

Maria Victoria

Guadalupe Pineda.

Daniela Romo.

Victor Garcia.

Eugenia Leon

Sonora Santanera.

Aracely Arambula.

The debut of Alex Fernández.

Aztec TV

The Dasa.

Aida Caves

Alexander Acha.

Edwin Luna

The journalist Kaffie explained that although Edith Márquez was contemplated for the recording of Las Mañanitas de La Virgen de Guadalupe never came to the call.

With information from: President-elect of Argentina visits the Basilica of Guadalupe; will lecture this monday

You may also be interested: We want tickets! They close streets in Tlaxcala to get passes from Carlos Rivera (VIDEO)