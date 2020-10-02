who will be the protagonists of House of the Dragon? Clues from the books

Soon it will be time to return to Westeros: the prequel House of the Dragon will be released in 2022, and will narrate the events that led the Targaryen house to dominate the Seven Kingdoms. While the castings for some House of The Dragon characters seem ready, today we will clarify the protagonists of the series.

We know for example that the show will be freely adapted from some of the stories in the book Fire and Blood of George R. R. Martin, whose original title is Fire and Blood, and which tells the millennial history of the Targaryens, which led them from being one of the families of Valyria on the eastern continent to become the rulers of Westeros.

Based on the book, we can make assumptions about who the main characters of the series will be. For example, we could witness the exploits of kings Aegon I, known as the Conqueror, the first king of the Seven Kingdoms, bearer of the legendary steel sword of Valyria, Blackfyre. It is possible that, at least in one episode, it could be about Aegon’s Conquest.

Much more certain will be the presence of Viserys I, a king remembered as peaceful, even if, despite this, he was the “involuntary” architect of Dance of Dragons, one of the fundamental themes of Martin’s book. In fact, he raised his daughter Rhaenyra as the rightful heir to the throne, at the suggestion of First Knight Otto Hightower, to avoid seeing his brother Daemon as king. Viserys then with his second wife Alicent Hightower he will have four children, of which three are boys, but despite this he will decide to keep Rhaenyra as heir to the throne. After his death, Rhaenyra will clash with his half-brother Aegon, self-proclaimed king. The Dance of the Dragons, the ensuing battle, will likely be among the main topics of House of the Dragon.

As interesting as it may be, however, we believe that at least for the first season it will be impossible to see the “mad” king Aerys Targaryen II, whose killing at the hands of Jaime Lannister led to the conclusion to Robert’s Rebellion, which will lead Robert Baratheon on the throne.

