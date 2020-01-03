Who was the sixth expelled from "The Academy"?

Last night the sixth concert of “The academy“, In which the singers Rocío Banquells and Dulce were invited.

This concert was the theme of the New Year, so the "academics" performed the song "One more years" of Mecano, in addition to the songs with which they fight to be the great winner of the famous reality.

At the end of the program, as in each show, one of the five students least voted by the public had to leave the house; this time it was Jorge Alejandro, originally from San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

After his expulsion, the controversial Jorge Alejandro He said he lacked more empathy to continue in “The academy".

“Maybe all I needed was empathy, connecting with people, charisms; I was not a person who did things right, I made many mistakes. The effort and day-to-day work were there. The discipline was there, ”said the sixth expelled.

