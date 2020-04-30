Who was the singer Óscar Chávez

Share it:

The entertainment world is in mourning after the death of the Mexican musician and singer Óscar Chávez allegedly because of COVID-19. This Thursday is released on different news portals that he stopped living, after being hospitalized.

Alejandra Frausto, head of the Ministry of Culture, confirms the death of Óscar Chávez, who was 85 years old. Óscar was also a musician and composer, originally from Mexico City.

A fighting voice never fades, thanks Oscar Chavez, your life was a journey worthy of you. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the fight and song. Long live Óscar Chavez! "Writes Frausto on Twitter.

A fighting voice never fades, thanks Oscar Chavez, your life was a journey worthy of you. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the fight and song. Long live Óscar Chavez! pic.twitter.com/4qak8QRIqY – Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto)

April 30, 2020





Óscar Chávez was born on March 20, 1935 in Mexico City and is considered one of the great exponents of New Song in Mexico.

Through his music and songs he was able to reach the hearts of many people in Mexico and other countries, where he made live performances throughout his career.









For you, La Mariana, Sorry, My country is sold, Without a love and Macondo are some of the songs with which his voice could be heard in many places.

According to Wikipedia, the artist studied as a musician at the Theater School of the National Institute of Fine Arts and the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

And he could also be seen in films such as María de mi corazón, The oldest profession in the world and Los Caifanes.

Óscar was basically known for interpreting protest songs directed mainly against the government and the right, among which La casita stands out.









Rest in peace the great Master Óscar Chávez.

