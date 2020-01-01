Who was Sebastián Ferrat, the actor of the Lord of the Skies who died?

The actor Sebastian Ferrat He died this weekend because of a swine cysticercosis, which had him in a coma for two months, a disease that he contracted after eating pork in poor condition.

Ferrat, 40, is known for his role as "The market"In the third and fourth season of the narcoserie"The Lord of the heavens".

The career of the actor originally from Mexicali, began in 2001 in the TV series of TV Azteca, "To each his saint" and "What we shut up women."

He also participated in the soap operas "Looking for a man", "Montecristo", "While there is life", "Between love and hate", "Beauty and the beasts", "The vato" and "Route 35".

However, his career took a leap by participating in television series such as "The Buchonas", "The Vato" Y "The Lord of the heavens".

