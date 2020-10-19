who was Rollo really? The true story of the character

One of the most important news of the last period is that, after the finale that will take place with its sixth season, Vikings will return in the future with its spin-off sequel Valhalla. The events narrated in the series (and in its future sequel) were based on different historical sources, some reliable, others less, fictionalized ad hoc by Michael Hirst.

On our pages we have already discussed the origins of some characters. We have already told you, in fact, the true story of the Lagertha of Vikings, and the story of Bjorn Ragnarsson in the Tale of the children of Ragnar. Today, however, we will deal with the life of another important figure, namely Rollo, played in the series by Clive Standen.

First of all, let’s start with a piece of news: there are no historical sources that attest that Rollo was brother of Ragnar; indeed, in all likelihood, Rollo was not even Danish. The most accredited origin of the character, which we can read in Saga in Harald Harfager by Snorri Sturluson, sees Rollo as the son of Ragnvald, count of Tender, in Norway.

What do we know about his life? Rollo, or rather Rollone, is the translation of the Latin term of the name in ancient Nordic Hrôlfr, and its nickname Rolf Ganger (lit. Rollone the Walker), derives from the fact that, again according to the Saga in Harald Harfager, because of his imposing size Rollone could not mount any mount, and therefore was forced to always move on foot. Another origin of his nickname would be that, before settling in Normandy (which will become his home), Rollo wandered for a long time and for many lands.

One of the earliest historical facts credited to Rollone is that the man led the siege of Paris by the Vikings between 885 and 886, and went on to assault France with his troops as far as Burgundy, where he was faced and defeated by Riccardo di Autun said the executioner, at the time Duke of Burgundy and Count of Troyes. After 896 Rollo arrived in Normandy. After fighting the Carolingian king Carlo the Simple, in a battle that ended without winners, in 911 King Charles proposed what will go down in history as the trattato di Saint-Clair-sur-Epte, in which (at the cost of converting to Christianity and defending the territory from future Viking looting) Rollo was allowed to become jarl of Normandy, a position that corresponds to that of an earl. It will become the progenitor of the Normandy house.

And you? Did you know the true story of Rollo? Let us know in the comments space!