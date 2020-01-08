Who was Montserrat Oliver's husband, from whom he divorced to walk with Yolanda Andrade?

Share it:

"Yes there is love at first sight and yes there is true love," he said Yolanda Andrade by revealing that Montserrat Oliver She left her husband and moved from Miami to Mexico, because she fell in love with her in just one day.

Andrade confessed that Oliver, before meeting her, “she was not gay nor had she had any experience with a woman,” she was even married to a man, from whom she divorced to move in with her.

With only a few hours of meeting, the drivers gave their first kiss in a car when they were going to dinner and knew they were madly in love.

“Montse tells me,‘ do you feel the same as me? ’I said yes and we got our first kiss there. And she was married, ”Yolanda Andrade told journalist Joaquín López Dóriga.

After dinner, Yolanda brought to Montserrat to the airport, and from there she spoke by phone to her husband. Already when she arrived in Miami, “she told her husband that she wanted to divorce. The husband was crying and crying and telling him ‘why?’. ‘Because I met someone and fell in love,’ he said, “the driver explained.

Meanwhile, the now best friend of the model also phoned Salma Hayek and said, “What do you think? I fell in love, now I am going to be at peace, my happy life is over ”. To which the actress replied surprised, "you're crazy, you're married."

What did not matter to Yolanda AndradeWell, I was sure she would divorce … and she did, "divorced the husband and came to live with me" for 10 years, until an infidelity separated them.

