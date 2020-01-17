Who was Luis Gerardo Rivera?

Share it:

Luis Gerardo Rivera was a theater and television actor originally from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz. He had a lifetime ahead, many projects to carry out and continue to demonstrate the artistic talent he possessed. At 38 years of age he lost his life in an accident during a rehearsal in a location of the series "Without fear of the truth", a Televisa project where he also works with the actor Juan Navarro Sánchez, who also died after the accident.

Luis Gerardo Rivera also participated in "Without fear of the truth", in other productions such as "The Lord of the Skies" (as one of Tony Pastrana's hitmen), "Blue Demon", "Paramedics", "Julia vs. Julia "," Neighbors "and many more. He also worked alongside Joaquín Cosío in the series "Las buchonas de Tierra Blanca", playing the character of "Tucano".

Luis Gerardo Rivera stood out in addition to his talent, for his versatility of characters and for his humility.

The last post he made in his Instagram feed was last Tuesday, January 7; It is a photograph in one of his acting works with Eduardo Yáñez.

A day earlier, on January 6, the actor had his first call of 2020; began the recordings of his character in the third season of "Without fear of the truth."

In a statement the following is mentioned: "Televisa reports with deep pain that the night of this Thursday, January 16, in the rehearsal of a scene in the series Without fear of the truth, actors Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo lost their lives Rivera, after falling from a bridge in a location, the production in charge of Rubén Galindo is attending this unfortunate accident with the authorities of Mexico City, which enmeshes our Televisa house.Our prayers are with the relatives of Jorge and Luis Gerardo, to whom we extend our deepest condolences. "