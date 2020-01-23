Who was King Edward VIII and why everyone is comparing his abdication to the withdrawal of Prince Harry

Share it:

Along with the latest news about the British Royal Family you have often heard the name of Edward VIII true? With the retreat of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth's decision to accept this choice, but cutting them completely out of royal duties, there is a parallel story that is turning and that many think is connected to Harry's epochal choice: that ofabdication of king Edward VIII, the uncle of Elizabeth II, in 1936. His love affair with Wallis Simpson it led him to leave the crown, creating an unprecedented turmoil and crisis of the monarchy that the Queen probably still dreams of at night.

But why does everyone compare the Harry's choice to that of King Edward VIII and who was it uncle David who kicked off, with his choice to drop the throne, to reign of Queen Elizabeth?

King Edward VIII, who is the sovereign who abdicated out of love

The Duke and Duchess of WIndsor in 1941 in their home in Paris, where they lived in exile until death. BettmannGetty Images

Do you think it's hard times for the Crown? The last few months, between the scandal of Prince Andrew (accused of being too close and too close to the shady affairs of Jeffrey Epstein) and the farewell of Prince Harry have certainly given the Queen a hard time, even if theabdication of King Edward VIII in 1936 is perhaps one of the scandals of the Royal Family that he remembers with greater anxiety. The reason is easy to say: David – as he was called in the family – in 1936 abdicated for love of Wallis Simpson who in those years could not be accepted as queen because of her personal history and is still the only British king to have done such a thing, sparking an unprecedented crisis of the monarchy that is still remembered as the most unsurpassed shame towards the Crown.

A portrait of the Duke of Windsor in his years as Governor of the Bahamas, the only public role he was granted. Michael Ochs ArchivesGetty Images

There story of king Edward VIII begins at the palace, just like that of Prince Harry. In reality the similarities on the role he had in the royal family bring him closer to Prince William: first son of King George V (grandfather of Elizabeth II) and always destined to become king, he was crowned in early 1936, despite himself. And do you know why? At 37 he had met the woman for whom he then decided to abandon the throne and "betray" his fate. Wallis Simpson, however, was the queen impossible, divorced twice and with Nazi sympathies that certainly could not be associated with the throne and the British government. For this reason it was never accepted at the palace before the coronation of king Edward VIII.

Just to marry her, in a speech that has remained in history (for intensity you can compare it to the interview she released Lady Diana to reveal the betrayal of the Prince Charles in the 90s), Edward VIII decides to tell his truth: he cannot rule "without the woman he loves next"For some it is the triumph of romanticism, for others a betrayal of an institution that deserves loyalty.

Wallis Simpson and the Duke of Windsor in Nassau, the Bahamas, in 1942. Michael Ochs ArchivesGetty Images

If you've seen The Crown on Netflix who has kept enough historical references to the story you already know how it ended: King Edward VIII renounced the throne, which passed into the hands of his younger brother George VI and then gave birth to the eternal kingdom of Queen Elizabeth II, daughter of the new king, who until then was "only" a princess with many people before her in line of succession (in addition to her uncle, also her potential heirs and her father). Wallis and David, who after the farewell to the royal family, had the freedom to marry, lived to the end in Paris, in a luxury exile: between money, parties and high-ranking friends, they never missed the life of the palace. Although it is known that the Duke of Windsor (title he got from his brother when he entered the throne to replace him) would not have disdained to continue his work for the Crown with official positions and public commitments, from which, however, he has always been kept away.

In 1972 he died in his home in Paris and with few trips to the UK behind him because he was not a welcome person at court. Given how his love affair ended – it really lasted for decades – the former King Edward VIII had seen us right, at least from a sentimental point of view. Who knows if history hasn't taught the Queen to forgive? From the words of affection that he used towards Meghan and Harry it seems that he has left a crack.

But why does everyone compare the retreat of Harry and Meghan to the abdication of King Edward VIII?

Wallis SImpson and the Duke of Windsor arrived in the UK in 1967 as guests of Queen Elizabeth. Hulton DeutschGetty Images

The link between the abdication of King Edward VIII and the withdrawal of Harry and Meghan Markle it is almost obvious: both are men born with the title of prince and with a lot of family duties strong who have decided to give up their status also for love (but not only). But you have to contextualize the moment in which the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II abdicated: it was the years before the Second World War, in a historical era very different from what we are living now and in which the British monarchy still had a great weight also on the economic and social life of the country. In addition, Prince Harry is very, very far from the throne: he is sixth after his grandmother, father, brother William and his children. Even if you love it, its "weight" in the royal family is not comparable, for example, to that of Baby George of Cambridge but yes, one day he will be king.

Meghan and Harry in London during one of the last royal events before the announcement of the withdrawal. Chris JacksonGetty Images

Times have changed so much that Meghan Markle, divorced like Wallis Simpson, was welcomed by the family without any problems. So even if symbolically the two stories may seem similar to you, in reality the real common points are few. But there are elements that unite them and concern above all the reactions to the choice of these royals to take a step back.

1 The desire to have everything: Harry and Meghan, like the Dukes of Windsor, would have liked to maintain an official role despite the decision to drop i royal duties and live a freer and independent life. But this model is not sustainable and in fact Queen Elizabeth to Harry and Meghan Markle said no; in the 1940s, however, the Dukes of Windsor obtained only this title and the Government of the Bahamas, but no public role at home.

2 Royal Family Reactions: The Queen never hid that Prince Harry's decision hurt her, even if she accepts it. And the same sentiment must have felt at the time of his uncle's abdication, even if his choice completely changed her life.

3 The royal crisis: it is also undeniable that the choice of Harry and Meghan Markle and also a little their ways to impose it considered by many "aggressive" had consequences both from a family but also from a public point of view, with repercussions on the the way people see the Royal Family and perceive it. Just like in the days of abdication.

4 The future: just like former King Edward VIII, Harry and Meghan in the future also know how to do what they want. Publish books, give interviews, take part in projects other than what they could have accepted as active members of a royal family. They will also be able to live a normal life, in a land far away from Great Britain.

