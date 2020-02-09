Entertainment

Who was Fred Rogers? Tom Hanks tells us exclusively

February 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
In 1968, National Education Television aired the first program of ‘Mister Rogers' Neighborhood’, an educational children's series created and presented by Fred Rogers, educator, Presbyterian minister and composer whom he plays Tom Hanks in ‘An extraordinary friend’, film directed by Marielle Heller ('The Diary Of A Teenage Girl') and for which Hanks opts for the Oscar for Best High School competing with Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood', Joe Pesci for 'The Irishman', Al Pacino for 'The Irishman' and Anthony Hopkins for 'The Two Popes'.

The tape, which will be released next March 20 hand in hand with Sony Pictures, revolves around the friendship between Fred and the journalist Tom Junod (played by the winner of an Emmy Matthew Rhys), who is charged with performing a Rogers profile. Although at first he is a bit skeptical, he will gradually overcome his prejudices and learn that goodness, love and forgiveness will always be above cynicism.

But … Who was Fred Rogers really? And how did the actor prepare to give life to such a popular character in the United States? What did it mean for the thousands and thousands of children who grew up with your program? Why did he become one of the most beloved and endearing characters on American television? And, above all, why ‘An extraordinary friend’ is not a biopic to use? Tom and Matthew explain it to us in this exclusive piece about one of the most moving tapes of the year.

