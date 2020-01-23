Who was expelled from the Academy this Sunday?

Share it:

What an eighth concert of The Academy! And this has been, by far, the most entertaining episode. The aforementioned after Danna Paola did not remain silent and confronted Gibrán Gutiérrez, who during the week called her culer *.

Although Gibrán was not the only student who was on the board, but Carlos, María Fernanda, Francely and Jona, the first was expelled from the eighth concert of The Academy for being the least voted by the public.

Gibrán Gutiérrez had only two weeks of having returned to La Academia, along with Jona, and that Susy Ortuño's departure for health reasons allowed the public to vote for the favorite expelled academics so they could return.

However, two weeks after returning to reality, Gibrán returns after the controversial scandal he starred with Danna Paola, judge of the Academy.

What happened?

It all started the weekend, when on social networks a video went viral where Gibrán and Francely complain about Danna Paola. So much so that the first dared to call her culer *, although the interpreter of ‘Hey Pablo’ has never been disrespectful to any member of the reality show.

Gibrán: Then we also saw Danna, she was going to go up the elevator, she sees me and greets me … And I, well, thanks for being so culer *

Francely: Yes, for two … Chale.

