Who was Eugenio Derbez's mother?

One of the most popular families in the middle of the show is undoubtedly that of Eugenio Derbez who is the son of a legend of the Golden Age in Mexico and is Silvia Derbez, who is the matriarch of the popular dynasty.

Silvia died in 2002 because of lung cancer, but far from the death of the actress here we will tell you how her career and personal life was next to the actor who today continues to be successful in Hollywood, as well as that of her grandchildren .

Silvia's great debut was at age 15 with the movie The Bride of the Sea which was recorded in 1947, in the fifties reached international fame, as a repertoire of films already backed her.

His first telenovela for the company Televisa was in Senda prohibida where he incarnated Nora in 1958, it was from that year that he decided to venture into the world of soap operas where some of them were very popular were Laszos de amor, We the women, and Mum Tinker among others.

It was in the melodrama Simply María where her son Eugenio Derbez met Victoria Ruffo, because both women shared credits in this project where they did a great job.

The last project was in La intrusa in 2001 where months later he died at age 70, the first actress is survived by his two children Eugenio and Silvia, the latter is far from the middle of the show.