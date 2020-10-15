who was Bjorn Ironwand, the true story of Ragnar Lothbrok’s son

By now the announcement is in the air: less and less is missing at the release of the second part of the sixth season of Vikings, which will conclude the main series. Fans, however, need not despair, as the spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla will be released in the future, which will be set 100 years after the events of the sixth season.

Today we are here to talk to you about another historical study on Vikings. We have already told you on our pages about the alleged origins of the Vikings Lagertha, while today we want to focus on the character of her “son”, that is Bjorn (in the series known as The Armor), played on the show by Alexander Ludwig.

Even the character of Bjorn draws its origins from the Norse sagas and, to be precise, its deeds mainly narrate the Ragnarsson episode (lit. The Tale of Ragnarr’s Children). In fact, it is said in the saga that Bjorn (whose nickname was Iron hips) was indeed the son of Ragnarr (as in the series), but had from marriage with Aslaug. Along with his five other siblings, Halfdan, Ubbe, Sigurd, Hvitserk, and Ívarr (played on the show by Alex Høgh Andersen), Bjorn set out to conquer Denmark, also provoking his father’s jealousies for the successes had by his children.

After having installed his vassal Eynsteinn Beli on the Swedish throne to defend it from his children, Ragnarr, learned of Eynsteinn’s death at the hands of his children after a bloody battle, left for England with the intent to conquer it, but was defeated and killed by Aelle II (in the series played by Ivan Kaye). Upon hearing the news, Bjorn together with Ívarr attacked Aelle, being first defeated, but then later succeeded in the enterprise, subjecting Aelle to the terrible Blood eagle. He succeeded his father on the Swedish throne, until his death.

Most historians think that the stories of the Ragnarsson episode are nothing more than legends, yet we know something historically likely about Bjorn. Reliable sources narrate that he was one of the first Vikings to sail and conquer the Mediterranean Sea, arriving in Italy as far as the city of Months. A curious anecdote links the figure of Bjorn to that of Ragnar from the TV series Vikings (interpreted by Travis Fimmel). It is said, in fact, that Bjorn was convinced that he had arrived in Rome once he landed in Luni and that, in an attempt to overcome the city’s fortifications, he pretended to be dead and converted to Christianity on the verge of death, to receive a Christian burial rite. . This was all a ruse to enter the city undisturbed, which it did and allowed the Viking troops to enter and conquer the city. The same ruse Ragnar used in the TV series to get into Paris.

And you? Did you know the story of Bjorn Iron Hips? Let us know in the comments space!