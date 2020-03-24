WHO recommends playing video games during confinement due to coronavirus

Share it:

On some occasions, talking about the World Health Organization and the video game in the same text it has meant treating the subject of possible addictions to the latter. However, today the news is much more positive and hopeful.

According to the WHO, it is healthy for us to play a video game while the coronavirus crisis lasts. Something that has communicated through a list of recommendations to better manage the confinement in which we find ourselves during these days.

Obviously, the list of recommendations is very wide, but it does talk verbatim about playing video games, listening to music and reading books. And it is done by mentioning the need to keep our minds busy with activities that can take care of our mental health.

This is what he says, specifically, on the subject of games (via PC GamesN): "Listen to music, read a book, or play a game.". In addition, it also mentions a series of basic premises that must be accompanied by these activities: "Take care of your mental health. It's normal to feel stressed, confused, and scared during a crisis. Talking to people you know and trust can help. Supporting others in your community can help you as much as they do. Control your neighbors, family and friends. Compassion is medicine. ".

Finally, they also advise us to take into account diet and other physical aspects that can be of great help to us in these difficult times: "The WHO also recommends taking care of your physical health during the outbreak, so eat right, limit your alcohol and sugar intake, don't smoke and get some exercise. And, you know, maybe they'll practice those things no matter if it's happening. a global pandemic. ".

If you are interested in the subject, you can read the full statement on the official WHO page. As for the recommendation to play during confinement, remember that there are a large number of titles that have been made available to users for free. For example, these 27 games from the GOG.com platform.