who is Victoria Pedretti, protagonist of the series

After a period of impasse that seemed unrecoverable for Netflix, due to production problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last few months have marked a sharp rise for the platform, which has attracted public attention thanks to the release of new interesting products, such as Ratched and the new season of The Haunting.

In particular, The Haunting of Bly Manor has received rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and the credit goes, in addition to the gripping storyline and the dark and fascinating atmospheres, also to its protagonist, Dani Clayton, played by Victoria Pedretti. Today we will try to discover some curiosities about her.

Victoria Pedretti was born on March 23, 1995 in Philadelphia, and is a relatively “new” face in Hollywood. Father Michael has Italian origins (his relatives come from Lombardy and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, precisely from Trieste) and he is a professor; her maternal grandmother was an Ashkenazi Jew, and in fact the girl received hers Bat Mitzvah.

His career began in 2014, taking part in the short film Sole, directed by Ariel Zucker. After graduating in fine arts al Carnegie Mellon University in 2017, Pedretti gets the first important role with the part of Nell Crain in the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, released in 2018, where she acts alongside Carla Gugino.

The girl’s talent does not remain unnoticed, so much so that she will be called in 2019 to take part in none other than the masterpiece Once upon a time in … Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino, nominated for an Academy Award for directing the film. In the film, Pedretti plays Leslie Van Houten, called “Lulu”, a member of the “family” Manson.

Also in 2019 is her call to play the role of co-star in the second season of the Netflix series You, with Penn Badgley. Unlike its previous counterpart Elizabeth Lail, who lost her role at the end of the first season, Pedretti, who plays the role of Love Quinn, was confirmed as a co-star for the third cycle of episodes of the series.

Her rise continues (mainly thanks to Netflix), getting the part of the protagonist Dani Clayton in the “sequel” of The Haunting, The Haunting of Bly Manor series, a free adaptation of the book The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

The future looks bright for Victoria Pedretti and, while waiting to discover his next roles, we can admire his talent in the series The Haunting: Here you can find our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor.