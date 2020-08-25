Entertainment

Who is the winner of the challenge between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre?

August 24, 2020
Esther
1 Min Read
After reporting the video with the best moments of Randy Orton in the WWE, let’s take stock of the situation on the matches that took place during the Summerslam, one of the most anticipated events by all wrestling fans.

The two wrestlers challenged each other to decide the new WWE champion. during a match that convinced all wrestling fans. At the bottom of the news you will also find a tweet that shows us some moments of the match between Randy Orton e Drew McIntyre, a challenge that was won by Drew, who defends the title of WWE champion. The one between the two was the match that concluded the event, which also staged the challenges of the other wrestlers, among them we also point out the meeting between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins, while Sasha Banks e Asuka tried to win the WWE women’s division champion title.

This concludes one of the favorite moments for all fans, who were able to see their favorite fighters in action. Waiting to know what the next commitments will be for the wrestlers of the federation, we recommend this interview with Bret Hart of WWE, in which talks about John Cena.

