TV Shows

Who is the urban regional group Third Element

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the groups of the urban regional that arrived with everything a couple of years ago is Third Element, who have taken their music from Mexico to Las Vegas, becoming a phenomenon because the popularity that enveloped them was that the vocalist began with 16 years of Age supported by a boy of Cuban nationality.

They are Kristopher Nava, Sergio Cárdenas, Melo Mosqueda, Yony Gavilan and Piper, members of the group who live in the United States gaining popularity for spanglish with their themes and have even had the opportunity to do duets with some greats, one of them Gerardo Ortiz

In social networks they have more than one million followers and continue to be placed in several radio stations throughout the United States, in addition to Mexico.

The videos of the group have millions of reproductions and several comments of all kinds where they congratulate them for everything they have achieved because they have taken their music everywhere.

READ:  New Year, new drivers; ‘Today’ and ‘The Sun rises’ two handsome presenters will premiere

"Cuban Chingao I love how much passion he puts on the choirs," "I loved them, I hadn't heard much from them, they won another fan," "The Spanglish of the third element," fans write to him.

Some songs of the group are My religion, In everyone's mouth, The goat and Fire up among other compositions.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.