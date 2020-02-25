Who is the urban regional group Third Element

Share it:

One of the groups of the urban regional that arrived with everything a couple of years ago is Third Element, who have taken their music from Mexico to Las Vegas, becoming a phenomenon because the popularity that enveloped them was that the vocalist began with 16 years of Age supported by a boy of Cuban nationality.

They are Kristopher Nava, Sergio Cárdenas, Melo Mosqueda, Yony Gavilan and Piper, members of the group who live in the United States gaining popularity for spanglish with their themes and have even had the opportunity to do duets with some greats, one of them Gerardo Ortiz

In social networks they have more than one million followers and continue to be placed in several radio stations throughout the United States, in addition to Mexico.

The videos of the group have millions of reproductions and several comments of all kinds where they congratulate them for everything they have achieved because they have taken their music everywhere.

"Cuban Chingao I love how much passion he puts on the choirs," "I loved them, I hadn't heard much from them, they won another fan," "The Spanglish of the third element," fans write to him.

Some songs of the group are My religion, In everyone's mouth, The goat and Fire up among other compositions.