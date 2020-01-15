Who is the real successor to Goku, Naruto and Luffy? The answer is in a fan art

Share it:

What is a hero? A person with great talent and courage, able to choose good over evil and willing to sacrifice himself in order to save others. But among the new protagonists of the Shonen souls, is there one able to compare with sacred monsters of the caliber of Goku, Naruto, Luffy or Ichigo? According to some fans, Yes.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, the only one among new heroes deserving to sit at the same table as these iconic characters would be, according to many, Izuku Midoriya. The protagonist of My Hero Academia is in fact painted by the curious fan art as the only hero who would have completely embraced the ideals of the quartet and manifested a real positive evolution.

The behavior of many other heroes is, moreover, often influenced by personal reasons. Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer has become a killer only to heal his sister, Saitama fights as a hobby, Asta takes advantage of demonic powers, Thorfinn fights for revenge and Naofumi for personal interests.

On the other hand, however, the behavior of the same heroes painted by fan art has often been criticized for similar reasons. Goku, for example, has been repeatedly described as a warrior willing to improve himself regardless of the risk.

And what do you think of it? Which of the new heroes is really worthy of this title? Let us know with a comment!