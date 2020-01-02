Who is the mysterious boyfriend holding hands with Lady Gaga on New Year's Eve? There was also a kiss

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New Year, new boyfriend? For now, the final question mark is a must, given that Lady Gagalately, her private life has kept her somewhat private. What we know for sure (video sings!) Is that the singer ended 2019 by toasting the new year and kissing a mysterious man. As US Weekly reported, Gaga spent New Year's Eve at the NoMad Restaurant in Las Vegas and celebrated midnight at the stroke of kissing a boy who, for now, remains a stranger.

The video of this romantic-kiss-lasted-20-seconds was made public on Twitter by the journalist from Las Vegas Review-Journal, John Katsilometes, also present at the evening. In the video it shows Lady Gaga standing in a corner of the restaurant, very elegant in a golden dress that finished the countdown, on the notes Auld Lang Syne, she lets herself be embraced by this dark-mysterious-beard and celebrates the new year in the most romantic way ever, with a long kiss. In addition to spreading the clip, the journalist was unable to provide other info, apart from that the name of the mysterious boyfriend could be Michael. It could, because even of this we have no official source.

Lady Gaga and the kiss to the mysterious New Year's boy

On New Year's Eve Lady Gaga kissed a mysterious man and that's a fact. We don't know if she's the new boyfriend, but another sure thing is that the singer of Poker face and Michael (if that's his real name) left the Las Vegas restaurant together.

A fan of the singer filmed the two, while hand in hand, they leave the club surrounded by a large group of bodyguards. Lady Gaga did not stop or speak to the fan, but went directly into the car with her boyfriend (friend?) To go to the concert of her trumpeter, Brian Newman, to perform together with him Fly me to the moon. Lately Lady Gaga has been making a lot of talk about gossip with Bradley Cooper, her partner in the film The star is born. Between the two, however, nothing has ever been confirmed and we are the ones who loved the film and want to see them together in love and happy. and Lady Gaga have never made any illusions and everything would have been born only to advertise the film (succeeding very well).

For now, we have no other material and especially other news that confirm or not this new relationship. This kiss comes two months after the end of the story between Lady Gaga and Dan Horton. The affair between the diva and her audio engineer began shortly after the breakup of the engagement between the singer and the manager Christian Carino, in February 2019. Which after some bad Romance Did Lady Gaga find love with a person not in the spotlight? At the moment, we cannot confirm it but who starts well the first of the year …