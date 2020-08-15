Who is the Mexican who touched the sky three times and set a Guinness record

Share it:

Viridiana Alvarez is a woman who has Market Stall he Name from Mexico, literally, in the highest in the world, to touch the sky three times. And it is that at 34 he has been recognized by Guinness to the to break he record of the faster ascent, by a woman, of the three tallest mountains in the world using supplemental oxygen, in a time of one year.

The native of Aguascalientes exceeded for three days he record established by the South Korean Go Mi-Sun, he 18 of may of 2009, who achieved it in a time of 2 years and 2 days.

Although the experiences she has had on her expeditions to Viridiana have been unique and special to her life, He has seen people die on the way, particularly at K2 than "it's the killer mountain”, He even thought that "here I come, my life ends here, in the middle of an avalanche, in the middle of falling rocks”.

With 8,848 meters high, he Everest was his first and greatest challenge, than reached he 16 of may of 2017, then he K2 of 8,611 meters tall the twenty-one of July of 2018 and finally the Kanchenjunga of 8,586 meters high (all above sea level) the fifteen of may of 2019, which earned her to be a creditor of the world record that he owns today and whose certificate was delivered just last tuesday August 11.

The Mexican mountaineer climbed the three highest peaks in the world in record time (Photo: Twitter @ gwr_es)

Similarly, The Himalayan Database, too records than only 12 women in the world they have managed to upload these cocked, and Viridiana it is the youngest to achieve it.

According to the mountaineer, some friends with whom she shared exercising and with whom she did mountain biking – an activity that led her to discover nature – got to know mountaineering. its first climb made it with borrowed equipment and rented, without much preparation because it was a moment decision and boost. "A space was opened and they told me 'tonight we go out’”, Álvarez told LA Times in Spanish.

its first test was the Pico de Orizaba, also known as Citlaltépetl, which is the highest peak in Mexico, with 5,636 meters height above sea level, and the third of North America. After would come the Himalayas and the rest was history.

It was something gradual, it was not like in a day the enlightenment comes to me and I make those changes. At 30 is when I start the mountain and I really lived 10 years behind a desk, as a normal person and with challenges and aspirations. I never imagined being here talking about climbing mountains

Viridiana is also the youngest woman to achieve the feat (Photo: Screenshot)

She is graduate in Business Administration, with two master's degrees: one in engineering and another in innovation, also currently develops a third in ontological coaching.

The decision to leave his job in the automotive industry was not accelerated, on the contrary, he gradually reached the top of the three most imposing mountains in the world.

I was a restless girl, very naughty, but I was not a girl as I had several disciplines, with the label of an athlete … I was not until I was 28 years old, when I start to exercise. I remember that part of my childhood climbing trees, doing mischief like a normal girl

For being a woman, Alvarez faced on his way to detractors, than they did not give the trust of reach your new goals by doing "comments that do not contribute”. But she had the support of her family and that was more than enough.

Mexican received the Guinness record (Photo: Guinnessworldrecords.es)

The mountain treats you the same whether you are a man or a woman. Regardless of your skin color, if you have money or don't have money… there you have to walk the same meters, climb the same meters, the same temperature, be at -40 degrees, if you are a man or a woman, it is the same. There you earn respect

Alvarez He received a official certificate of Guinness Records with the information of his achievement, mentioning your nationality. She claimed not to have been aware of the possibility of obtaining that record until after finishing her second test.

The previous year, before starting the Kanchenjunga expedition, they told me: 'If you do the summit before May 17, you make a Guinness Record' and for me it was like 'on the mountain you don't choose which day to climb', you know, all over the question of the weather, the route … there are many factors, and I reach the top on May 15, which is my birthday, so it was a beautiful gift of life after all that effort and dedication. For me it is a sign that dreams do come true

Álvarez hopes to climb the 14 highest mountains in the world and currently has five.

