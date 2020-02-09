Who is the mask? Ninel Conde was the winner at the Telethon

The actress and singer Ninel Conde surprised last night the television audience by participating in one of the most entertaining programs on the small screen; Who is the mask? Teletón edition, which was under the leadership of Galilea Montijo.

For this occasion, the panel of researchers were Diego Boneta, Patricia Manterola, Eugenio Derbez and Cristian de la Fuente, who deciphered the celebrities behind the mysterious characters.

Ninel Conde was one of the famous guests of the program Who is the mask? Telethon; the artist to the rhythm of “Without pajamas” captivated the public with her movements, but the audience did not know that it was the “Assassin Bombón”.

The singer put on the fish mask for this edition for the Telethon and managed to become the favorite by winning the first place in the contest by beating her opponents "Rabbit" and "Rooster."

During his participation he performed one of Thalía and Natti Natasha's songs and with his characteristic sensuality when singing "I don't remember".

With information from La Verdad

