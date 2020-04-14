Who is the former girlfriend of former RBD Christopher Uckermann?

Share it:

Although Christopher Uckermann is characterized by keeping his private life with a low profile, he surprised on his social networks by announcing his new romance. In his Instagram feed he shared a series of photographs next to a beautiful woman who has stolen his heart. This is the actress Muriel Hernández Pérez.

"My quarantines," Christopher Uckermann expressed in his post; It is worth remembering that the former RBD has been romantically linked to Natalia Tellez, Ana Serradilla and Belinda (when both starred in the children's soap opera "Adventures in Time").

Muriel Hernández published the same three photos on her personal Instagram account, adding: "international day of the kiss in times of COVID-19"

In addition to being an actress, the Mexican Muriel Hernández is a model and blogger; rose to fame after participating in the three seasons of the Mexican reality show "Lucky ladies"; She was married to Randy Ebright, drummer for Molotov.

He was also part of the cast of the Telemundo series "Preso No. 1", a political drama where he played Laura, a young girl with weapons.

In April 2018, Muriel and Randy separated and shortly thereafter were legally divorced; Focusing on her modeling and actress career – For his part, Christopher Uckermann had been single since his breakup with Ana Serradilla in late 2017.

