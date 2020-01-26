Who is the father of Barbara de Regil's daughter?

Share it:

The actress Barbara de Regil He recently spoke about his hard experience as a mother since he was 15 years old.

During the program In his battles, from Aztec TV, The protagonist of the series Rosario Scissors He mentioned that he didn't have a good relationship with people when he was young.

When I was young I had no love of my own, I exposed myself, I tattooed myself without conscience, I was rebellious, I drank, I fought with everyone, I started doing many things alone at age 15, ”Barbara said.

However, his birth was high risk, the artist explained. Back then Barbara She suffered from anemia, but her mother helped her at all times. She was also accompanied by Mar Alexa's father, but he left her to leave with someone very close to her.

I spent the whole pregnancy with my daughter's father, until a week before I had her, right there he decided to leave with a friend of mine, imagine at that age, a week before, and then with a friend. I suffered a lot, I was giving birth and crying in rage, ”said the actress.

With information from Who.

