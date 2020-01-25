TV Shows

Who is the father of Alicia Machado's daughter

January 24, 2020
Edie Perez
The ex-beauty Alicia Machado is the mother of Dinorah Valentina, a little girl who is 10 years old today, but her father's name is a mystery.

For years it has been said in different media that the drug trafficker Gerardo Álvarez Vázquez, aka El Indio, is the one who gave life to the little daughter of Alicia Machado.

Years ago, Alicia Machado, originally from Venezuela and who is also an actress and singer, would have been related to El Indio and the girl was born from that relationship.

And in several interviews that have been done to Machado, he has commented that he never had contact with the boss who controlled the drug trafficking in the State of Mexico.

But the name of the Mexican Rafael Hernández has also been mentioned as the supposed father of the Venezuelan daughter.

Speaking to the Suelta la soup program, in 2018, Alicia said that her daughter's father helped her when she was in poor health and, above all, financially, in addition to a strong depression.

My daughter is the product of two people who loved each other very much, but different. I have great affection and gratitude. He is a man who helped me a lot.

It takes me many years, is much older than me and gave me the most important thing that is my daughter. If I am born again, I have my daughter again with the same person. "




Alicia has never said in public who is her daughter's father and simply responds when asked what her daughter is, and nothing more.




