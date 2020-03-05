Who is the controversial composer of Mátalas, by Alejandro Fernández

Share it:

Matalas, one of the great successes of singer Alejandro Fernández, has been in the middle of the controversy in recent days because it is supposedly an apology to the problem that Mexico faces in terms of gender violence.

The acrtriz first Mexican actress Angélica Aragón commented on Mátalas that songs like that should never be composed, and considers her a true barbarity.

According to information in Ventaneando, Angélica Aragón was at a party and Mariachi started singing Mátalas, so she said that these songs are offensive and go against women.

Manuel Eduardo Toscano is the author of Mátalas, a song that Alejandro Fernández includes in his album Niña Amada Mía, which he released in 2003.

Toscano is a composer of other themes such as Rat with two legs and Dear Partner, successes in voices of Paquita la del Barrio and Diana Reyes, respectively.

Other songs such as Canalla, Chicken with potatoes, You greet me yours, Dear Partner and Among blankets are also songs that Toscano has composed at different stages of his life.

Lupita D´Alessio, Yolanda del Río, Los Tigres del Norte, El Chapo de Sinaloa, Jenni Rivera, Ramón Ayala and Vicente Fernández are other artists who have recorded the compositions of Toscano.

The aforementioned composer is originally from Veracruz and studied at the School of Artistic Initiation No. 4 of the INBA, and to maintain his studies he held several jobs as a car washer and messenger, among others.

In an interview that circulates on YouTube, Toscano reports that he feels honored because he has fulfilled his dream that great artists have noticed his songs to record them.

