who is the best boyfriend for rory? A study reveals it!

Among the fans of A mother as a friend discussions have always been going on about who is the best boyfriend for Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). There are those who prefer Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), her high school boyfriend, those who side with the troubled Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and those who choose college mate Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry).

Of course there is no formula that everyone agrees, but the site TV Guide enjoyed drawing up a ranking relying on mathematical criteria e analyzing the three contenders from various points of view.

The criteria analyzed range from the way of dealing Rory to the relationship with Lorelai, passing through the sense of humor, intelligence, i more romantic gestures made for the girl, the look and the haircut.

In this ranking, the best in placing oneself towards Rory turns out to be Dean, which earns a nice 8 against the 4 of “bad boy” Jess and Logan’s 6. The latter is instead the best against Lorelay (8), but the worst in relations with his family of origin (2).

The best at romantic gestures is still Dean, who earns a nice 10 for having built Rory a car. As for the look there is no story: stravince Jess, with a 9 for elegance and a 10 for the hairstyle.

Summing up, for TV Guide, as you can see in the graph at the bottom of the news, Rory’s best boyfriend is Logan, which among other things wins the “challenge” of shared interests, and wins a total of 83 points out of the 120 available.

Do you agree with this ranking? Please let us know as always in yours comments.