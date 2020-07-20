Who is the ambitious Italian businessman of the 500 million euros who bought from Leeds United and signed Bielsa to regain lost glory

Share it:

Italian Andrea Radrizzani changed the history of Leeds United with Bielsa

It had been 16 years since Leeds United roamed the English rise before Marcelo Bielsa returned him to the top flight, where he knew how to be the protagonist decades ago. One of the key men for the arrival of Rosario in 2018 was Andrea Radrizzani, the ambitious Italian businessman who amasses a fortune of 500 million euros and landed in British football with the idea of ​​reconstructing the history of the West Yorkshire team.

Leeds' top shareholder was born 46 years ago in Milan, where he grew up and sucked up his passion for football. Even though his father was a fan of Rossonero, he leaned towards Juventus since he was young. Whenever her tight schedule allows, she returns to her homeland to sample her mother's home cooked food. It does not lose some customs.

"I like risks, I like to take them because one day I will be dust like the rest, so money does not matter. I invest in things that cause me adrenaline and soccer is one of them ”, Radrizzani declares in the documentary Take us home which relates the previous campaign of Leeds United in the Championship by Bielsa.

Andrea with her mother: every so often she returns to Milan to taste her homemade food

Years ago he founded his own global investment company specialized in the commercialization of sports broadcasting rights on television, with the cities of Shanghai, Tokyo and Singapore as the most relevant points. In 2003 he left Milan and lived there in Singapore and London, where he makes a stop before reaching Leeds (he even promised with his wife Nedine that they would live a year in the English city if they got the promotion to the Premier).

A wave of dire leadership decisions led Leeds to its sporting and financial collapse after the 2003/2004 season, when it was forced to sell off its best figures to make up the disastrous management, including Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Jonathan Woodgate and Harry. Kewell. More than a decade after hitting bottom (in 2007 it fell to the third division), from Europe this savior arrived.

After a new season of frustration for Leeds who came in seventh place and out of the Playoffs zone to fight for promotion in 2016/2017, Radrizzani bought 50% of the club's shares. At the time, it was done with the remaining 50%. The first campaign, perhaps considered transitional, was under the technical leadership of the Danish Thomas Christiansen, dismissed by the weak campaign in early 2018. The English Paul Heckingbottom replaced him but he was also kicked out after 4 months of work: 1) for not having convinced the managers; 2) because the arrival of Bielsa began to gain strength.

At the Vatican, the day he gave the Leeds United shirt to Pope Francis

Before the Argentine was summoned, Radrizzani hired two other key men who form the top leadership. Angus Kinnear, a former West Ham executive, became CEO of Leeds. The Spanish Victor Orta, who had the daring idea of ​​promoting the Bielsa surname among DT candidates, from past in Middlesbrough, was named brand new sports director. The two of them were the ones who traveled to Buenos Aires and met 12 hours in a hotel to convince Rosario to take the team.

In the middle of last season, the Italian tycoon opened the doors to the board of directors of the San Francisco 49ers (American football team), considered one of the best sports franchises in the world. Through their investment with shares in Leeds they contributed elements to design a new commercial and technical perspective.

But Radrizzani is not only involved in business, but the 272 employees that the British institution has value their treatment on a daily basis. His position does not prevent him from greeting the first person to the last person who crosses the stadium Elland Road or the training ground located at Thorp Arch. The man who one day interviewed Pope Francis (and gave him the Leeds jersey) at the Vatican he understands that the social role is essential: he carries out charitable actions in hospitals, invites children to parties and even dialogues and harangues fans when things are not going well at all in the countryside. His peers from other clubs acknowledge that Leeds now manages another kind of camaraderie, something that did not happen before. He is involved in everything within his reach and he was even seen arguing about the details of the shirt that the set would wear to celebrate 100 years of existence.

Radrizzani with Kinnear (CEO of Leeds) and Víctor Orta (sports director) defining the continuity of Marcelo Bielsa

Probably the biggest displeasure that Radrizzani had with Bielsa was because of the Spygate. The federation discovered that the Argentine was sending collaborators to spy on the training of his rivals, he warned Leeds and fined him 222,000 pounds (amount that the Crazy). It was a critical moment last season, just on par with a decline in team performance and results. “The Spygate thing didn't help keep calm. If the coach is not centered, which is normal because he is human and when you are under pressure you need to justify yourself and explain things, you are not the same. Even if you think so, you are not the same. That he passes on to others and he is the leader. The press conference he gave was not necessary, he could have explained it to the federation and the league, not to the public”, Declared Radrizzani at the time, who also recognized that this episode ended up uniting and strengthening the squad.

With the boat straightened in 2018/2019 the differences were closed and despite the unease at not having obtained the promotion to the Premier, Radrizzani met with Kinnear and Orta to define the continuity of Bielsa. "It was a magnificent season that did not end well. Losing is difficult, the wound takes time to heal, the pain is there. You wonder what you could have done differently. It is human to look for and invent excuses but that is what I want to eradicate from the club I don't like excuses, "he remarked.

"We remain": the graffiti with which Andrea was photographed a while ago. Today celebrates the rise of Leeds United

The Milanese pondered the value of Bielsa as a coach and how he changed the team and the city, becoming an icon of Leeds: “He wanted it because we needed a leader to change the culture of the club and he got it in one year. You will have to change and let yourself go a little more, lower your stress level. We all deserve another chance. "

The last three balance sheets of the West Yorkshire entity showed losses and, in order not to risk a possible loss of points, he sold some of his players and incorporated reinforcements by means of loans. The phrase that possibly explains his success and uncovers his stubbornness was issued just after the elimination by the past promotion: “I heard rumors that I want to leave or sell the club. No way. Those who know me know that I am determined to get what I want. I rejected any purchase offer because I am not willing to give up. ” Said and done.

