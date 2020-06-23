Who is Rubí Soto, the youth team of the Chivas de Guadalajara who signed the Villarreal of Spain

Share it:

Soto scored 20 goals in five seasons with the Sacred Flock (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

This Tuesday a historical signing in Mexican soccer, since for the second time a soccer player of Liga MX Femenil emigrates to Europe. This is the case of the young woman Kristal Rubí Soto Cruz, which reaches Villarreal in Spain.

The 24-year-old was born on October 14, 1995 in the Ahome region in the state of Sinaloa. He works as a forward and in the last five tournaments he played for Chivas de Guadalajara.

She debuted in the Liga MX Femenil on January 6, 2018 against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. Since then, she has accumulated 62 games with the Tapatías and 20 goals, which makes her top scorer of the Sacred Flock.

Between cries, the front thanks to the rojiblancos and Amaury Vergara for supporting her (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

Rubí can occupy the position of central striker or play on the wing. He has a tremendous scoring instinct, is very vertical in attack and with an extraordinary one on one. She uses both legs to hit the ball, she is fast and she also has a great competitive character.

Thanks to this, the scorer will be able to fulfill the European dream and travel to Spain with Villarreal, the club that cataloged the signing as "top". "The Sinaloa-born player becomes the fifth addition to the team led by Sara Monforte for next season," the yellow submarine said in a press release.

At a press conference, Amaury Vergara, president of the rojiblanco, expressed a few words to the soccer player. "You know that we have accompanied you and she is our first player trained in Chivas to go to Europe, I know you have someone upstairs to take care of you just like me "he commented.

The forward joins the list of Mexican soccer players who wore the Yellow Submarine jersey (Photo: Twitter / @CVFFemenino)

At the same time, Nelly Simón, Chivas Sports Director, also pointed out the emotion of this event in the institution. "I share with Amaury, there is an angel who accompanies you and I am sure that all the soccer players will see that it is possible ”, added the directive.

"It is very difficult to be able to tell Rubí what it means for the institution to be the first player made in the league without having called the Mexican team and that it already goes abroad ”, added Nelly.

Finally, the new member of Villarreal de España expressed: "First of all I want to thank the people who have been by my side throughout this process, that I started my dream when I was 15 years old and it is the club of my loves that always had confidence in me ”.

Rubí Soto debuted with Chivas in 2018 and positioned himself as a benchmark for the club (Photo: Twitter / @Amauryvz)

"Thank you Amaury for being in the worst moments I've been through, I thank you because you never let go of my hand ", Soto said, on the verge of tears, referring to his mother's death earlier this month.

With this signing, Rubí Soto joins a list of Mexicans who have worn Villarreal's shirt. Just remember the Dos Santos brothers, Miguel Layún, Guillermo Franco, Antonio De Nigris, Jonathan Espericueta and Javier Aquino.

Also, The young Sinaloan is also part of the legion of Mexican soccer players in Europe. It is worth remembering the names of Kenti Robles and Charlyn Corral who are in Atlético de Madrid, as well as Cecilia Santiago who belongs to PSV Eindhoven and was the first Liga MX player to emigrate to Europe.

