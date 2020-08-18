Who is Ronald Koeman, the DT disciple of Cruyff who can “revolutionize” Lionel Messi's Barcelona

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ronald Koeman has become the new coach of FC Barcelona (REUTERS)

Since Pep Guardiola has slammed the door on the FC Barcelona, the Catalan club has not found the strategist capable of sustaining the playing style than Johan cruyff installed in the DNA of the entity. Prompted it Tito vilanovabut staggered with the Tata Martino, underwent modifications and regained strength with Luis Enrique, until it finished being diluted under the tutelage of Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien. The last two cycles ended up exposing a crisis that comes from the offices but that has seriously affected performance on the field of play, to the point that the DT's position was vacant again and the main figures of the team have an uncertain future .

In the offices of the Camp Nou decided that the man who can rescue the Barça of the storm is just a coach of the breast cruyffista, who has also worn the Barça shirt as a player: Ronald Koeman.

"If nothing goes wrong, In the next few days we will announce Ronald Koeman as the new coach of FC Barcelona. We bet on him because of his experience, he was in the Dream Team, he believes in our philosophy ”, explained the president Josep Bartomeu in an interview that he gave through the official channel with the aim of clarifying the various controversies surrounding the club in recent weeks .

As a footballer, he had an outstanding career as libero and wore the shirts of the three great clubs in his country: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, but it was in the FC Barcelona where he made his consecration by being part of the famous Dream team that was consecrated european champion thanks to his goal in 1992. His playing career also includes a European Championship with the Dutch national team under the wing of Rinus michels and local trophies in Spain and Netherlands. It was in Ajax and in the Barça where Koeman played under the concepts of Cruyff and he soaked up that philosophy that he now applies as a coach.

"Who marked my football philosophy has been Johan cruyff. I was at your orders one year in Ajax and six in Barcelona. I always admired Johan for his thinking, for his attractive game. I also took things from Rinus michels and Guus HiddinkBut in the end you have to be yourself, that's the most important thing. From each one you have to take the positive and remove the negative, "he said in April this year in dialogue with Radio Catalunya.

Ronald Koeman was at Barça as Louis van Gaal's technical assistant in the late '90s (Grosby)

His career on the bench began in the late 1990s as Hiddink's helper in the Dutch national team that played the 1998 World Cup and then how Louis van Gaal's assistant in the entity culé, until in November 1999 he was hired by the Vitesse Arnhem to have his first experience as a head coach and from there he made the leap to Ajax, where he won four domestic titles – two Eredivisie – before emigrating to Portugal. Then he would also be the DT of PSV and Feyenoord, being the only one capable of playing and training the three great teams of Dutch football.

In its passage through Benfica he just had to settle for winning the Portuguese Super Cup but he was surprised to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2005/06. Abroad he was also in the Valencia CF, where he won the Copa del Rey 2007/08, and in the Southampton and Everton of the English Premier League, where he did not fight for trophies but stood out for his tactical nuances.

Ronald Koeman gave the Dutch national team back its characteristic style (REUTERS)

When Holland did not participate in Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Federation thought about Koeman to recover that characteristic style that Van gaal had broken when introducing a 5-3-2 that had little to do with the historic 4-3-3 that characterized the Mechanical orange. A model they couldn't get back Hiddink, Advocaat or Danny Blind. It was a situation similar to the one currently experiencing Barça, with its main figures suffering over the years and the new generation lacking a place. Players like Robben, Sneijder, Van Persie, Van der Vaart, Kuyt and Huntelaar, were on the wane and outshining young talents like Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Nathan Aké or Donny van de Beek, among others.

After making the generational change, Ronald Koeman He changed the reactive tactical approaches and built more proactive strategies. its Holland he began to take responsibility with the resources that put him on the football map. Reappeared position game. The triangulations, he block progress with the ball, high blood pressure and fast ball retrieval.

At Camp Nou They hope that the same change will take place in a team whose compass has been broken and that has an obvious problem with its referents. "Koeman does not marry anyone and in a complicated locker room he is capable of making a revolution", he opined Charly rexach in The spar.

Koeman talks about the Barsa spine

Even his own Koeman gave hints about how he would manage the role of caudillos when he spoke with Radio Catalunya: “If I have a 30-year-old player and a 22-year-old with the same performance, I put the 22-year-old. Suárez, Messi, Busquets and Piqué are over 30 years old. They will play for a few more years, but then what … We have to change. "

He Barça has left behind a season for oblivion, where Setien experienced an involution with respect to the cycle of Valverde. They did not close a season without titles in their showcases for 12 years and to cap it off the last game of this season was the historic defeat against Bayern (2-8). In those years the club dispensed with Rijkaard and his replacement was Guardiola, who cleaned the squad and recovered the bases of the Total soccer. The same thing that they ask Ronald Koeman.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Between layoffs and hires: this is how Barcelona's "extensive restructuring" began after the humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich

From being wanted by Real Madrid to a possible signing of Barcelona: the footballer Koeman wants to reinforce the team

Carles Rexach: "Messi has been a bit in tow, he reminds me of what happened to him when he played with the Argentine team"