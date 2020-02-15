Who is Patrizi's Fey, Elodie's sister popped up on Instagram that has a lot in common with her

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Patrizi's Fey he is the right person to follow on Instagram if he is Elodie you can never have enough and indeed, you would want two! There Elodie's sister is practically the same as her and during the adventure a Sanremo 2020 where the Andromeda singer conquered us with her Versace looks and her gritty cut. Patrizi's Fey stayed home to cheer on her sister with her mom Claudia Marthe Mitai and to the old friends of the Quartaccio district of Rome where she and Elodie grew up.

Elodie fans noticed it both in the photo posted on Elodie's Instagram profile, both in the video interview of Noisey Italy in which Marracash's girlfriend tells herself, also through her family history. She and Fey grew up in a difficult neighborhood in Rome, where in order to make it you must elbow, try and do it with all your strength. And now, in light of this story, the song that Elodie sang on the evening of the duets at Sanremo 2020, that Now You by Eros Ramazzotti that begins with "Born on the outskirts".

Who is Patrizi's Fey, Elodie's sister

Look at them together in this shot that Fey posted on his Instagram profile: don't they look like twins? Actually Patrizi's Fey is smaller than Elodie, she was born in 1993: she is not part of the entertainment world and works in a club in Rome, and on Instagram she told thanks to some photos her love for Marta, pastry chef of the capital.

Like her sister Elodie, who made us dance night after night at the Festival with the sound of the song written for her by Mamhood is Dardust, Fey also seems very tough, one who cheers on her sister's career and at the same time loves spending time with her family. Like the one spent in front of the TV cheering for her during Sanremo 2020.

The past of the two girls is closely linked to their family history: the divorce of the parents, the illness of their mother united them even more. In the interview for noisey Patrizi's Fey said that Elodie's success has brought the whole family together again and that now everything seems to be in balance. We like these sisters because they are genuine and do not deny the past, quite the contrary. Even if Fey is not a public figure like her sister, it is seen that they come from a world where you have to earn everything you reach. We hope to see them together soon in a new shooting or why not, in an Elodie video.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE