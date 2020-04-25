TV Shows

Who is part of "Ana", Ana de la Reguera series?

April 25, 2020
Edie Perez
Ana de la Reguera is currently enjoying the success of "Ana", her most recent project that is available on Amazon Prime and Comedy Central. The artistic career of the Mexican actress has not been easy and along with some successes both in film and on television, many other disappointments have arrived, including many unsuccessful castings in search of her ideal role.

All this led Ana de la Reguera to write a story with the character that she would have always wanted to play. This is how "Ana" was born, a series that, although not one hundred percent autobiographical, does have many pieces of the life of the Mexican actress. "The idea arose from a creative need to want to do, it was rather not depending on someone else giving me an interesting role, a role that I had not had the opportunity to do, I also wanted to have a little more control", he commented in an interview with Las Estrellas.




Being based on her life, "Ana" has the participation of her sister Ali Gardoqui and her father Augusto Gardoqui, who play themselves. Actress Tina Romero plays Ana de la Reguera's mother.

The series starring, written and produced by Ana de la Reguera, also has the participation of:

  • Andrés Almeida.
  • Paulina Dávila.
  • Lalo Spain.
  • Paly Duval.

Ana de la Reguera includes marijuana and music in her project

"Ana" also has a different musical number in each chapter, which happens after Ana de la Reguera smokes a little marijuana, with great artists such as Rosalia, C. Tangana, Francisca Valenzuela, Nathy Peluso, Cristal, Fito Paéz, Residente and Kany García, among others.

"'Ana', comedy inspired by Ana de la Reguera that will make you spend a lot of fun through love, sex, self-discovery and the pressure that your main character will suffer," said Amazon Prime in a statement.

.

