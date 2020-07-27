Who is Oliver Pérez, the Mexican who beat Fernando Valenzuela and made history in the Major Leagues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Cleveland Indians player pitched in the seventh inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals (Photo: Courtesy / LMB)

This Sunday is a historic day for mexican baseball. The pitcher Oliver Perez broke the mark of most seasons played by a born in Mexico in the Big leagues.

The Cleveland Indians player pitched in the seventh inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals. With that, reached 18 seasons in the Big Top, beating Aurelio Rodríguez, Fernando “Toro” Valenzuela and Juan Gabriel Castro.

In addition to being a player of the Indians, Pérez shines in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) with the Tijuana Bulls.

Pérez was born on August 15, 1981 in Culiacán, Sinaloa. However, he traveled to Yucatan, at the other end of the country, to have one of his first opportunities in amateurism, when he participated in the First Force league of Colonia Dolores Otero.

Oliver Pérez broke the record for most seasons played by a born in Mexico in the Major Leagues (Photo: Courtesy / LMB)

Lions of Yucatan signed the player in 1997, where he was in charge of coach Roberto Pérez. That same year he was in the Academy of the Mexican Baseball League in El Carmen, Nuevo León, of which years later it would become the first graduate to debut in MLB.

“It seems to me that for the Lions of Yucatan it is a great pride to have detected and signed it when he was still a teenager. The club has two similar stories of players who left the organization to jump up and play in the Major Leagues. In 1979 it was Fernando “El Toro” Valenzuela, who of the Lions was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers; and in 1999 Óliver Pérez, who passed from the Lions to the San Diego Padres, ”said Mario Peniche, Coordinator of Sports of Sistema Tele Yucatán, to the LMB.

On March 4, 1999, the San Diego parents they signed the player. Likewise, the following year he made his debut in the Mexican Baseball League, a season that was 3-2 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 outings, six of them as a starter.

Leones de Yucatán signed the player in 1997 (Photo: Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports)

When he was 20 years old, on June 16, 2002, he made his MLB debut with the Parents. In that game, he faced the Seattle Mariners, where he faced veteran pitcher Jamie Moyer.

“When he debuted in the Major Leagues in 2002, we followed the game on television here in Yucatan. We were looking forward to seeing him and when he struck out Ichiro Suzuki, the first batter he faced as a major league player, we all think at the same time of a very common, but certain phrase: mission accomplished”Gaspar Silveira, sports journalist from the Yucatan newspaper, to MLB.

Since then, over 18 campaigns in the Major Leagues, Óliver Pérez accumulates 671 appearances. In 195 he was a starter, is 72-91 and has a 4.38 ERA.

Pérez began his career with the San Diego Padres (Photo: Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports)

At the beginning of his career, with Padres de San Diego (2002-2003), Pittsburgh Pirates (2003-2006) and New York Mets (2006-2010), he was a starting pitcher most of the time.

In 2011, he didn't pitch in MLB. That year he reinvented himself as a serpentine player and became a reliever, a role in which he returned to the MLB with Seattle Sailors (2012-2013), Arizona diamonds (2014-2015), Houston Astros (2015), Washington nationals (2016-2017) e Cleveland Indians (2018-2020).

"Oliver was always very talented, but with his work and dedication he was in charge of doing the rest, but that first opportunity to sign it and project it to the top was given by the Yucatan Lions and the Mexican Baseball League, "Peniche concluded.

"Hopefully there will be many more seasons for the legendary pitcher and hopefully one day the fans of Toros de Tijuana can see it in action at the LMB and pay tribute to a future member of the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame, "the LMB said in a statement.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Home runs, good pitching and tributes nuanced the second day of the Major Leagues

Nationals take revenge against Yankees in Major League Baseball

Canada denies Blue Jays permission to play Toronto MLB games

Consolidate the economic, to improve the sports: this is how LMB plans its return in 2021