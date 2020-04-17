Who is Nube de María, the seer who allegedly predicted the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A video on social networks has gone viral because a psychic from that country called Nube de María had allegedly predicted that the coronavirus (Covid-19) would come to the world with a worrying pandemic in all of humanity.

"2020 is a year for the human of losses of your loved ones of anguish of uncertainty of fears is a year that we will always remember that there will be a before and after because the earth will make a restructuring and will put us in place the land needs to be restructured (…) the land needs 40 days off "said the seer.

Although some Internet users were shocked by the statements of the woman supposedly made in 2019, others assure that the dates on which they were made do not entirely coincide, while others pointed out another video in which he said the opposite and that it would be a very good year for The humanity.

"There is not a single video on YouTube that is more than 3 days old … it was on 12/24/19 because it was posted hours ago on the web", "The program seems to be real, on the @tonyroviraytu page that Facebook put the date of the publications, "are some comments from Internet users.

Who is Nube de María?

She is a spiritual guide who, as she has said in other interviews, travels the world and focuses on people's emotions, which is why she has been serving her personally for several years.

On Instagram, she has more than 300,000 followers and has made several predictions in the past with which she has been successful for many, she has even been invited to television programs where she gives her votes.

It may interest you

Shakira surprises with unpublished photo of her childhood and her fans burst with emotion

Kylie Jenner responds to those who criticize her body after being a mom

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato release the single "I'm Ready"

To get the latest news on cooronaviruses, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly