Who is Niki Caro, the director of Disney's live-action Mulan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It wasn't easy to get to work on a film like Mulan, especially do it with the belief that Niki Caro had in tackling one of the most difficult tasks ever: to bring together fans of the Disney Classic and an audience of cinephiles ready to witness a true and less light-hearted story than the cartoon. Not a small commitment, because right from the start Mulan has been pointed out as a mistake, especially by the loyal fans of the cartoon, but also because the lockdown and the subsequent announcement of distribution through Disney + have made life really complicated, in every sense.

The director Niki Caro, however, faced everything with serenity and now he awaits the release of the film, originally scheduled for March, to prove that his ideas weren't entirely wrong. Ideas that among other things follow a very specific path, which starts from the origins of the author herself.

The weight of women in Hollywood

Born in 1966 in Wellington, New Zealand, Niki Caro already holds an important Disney record: she is the second female director in the history of the Burbank company to be hired for a film with more than 100 million budget.

Mulan cost $ 200 million and before her, anticipating her by just two years, it was Ava Marie DuVernay's turn to create the breach inside the walls of Los Angeles, directing A Wrinkle in Time.

By drawing a universal line in the field of cinema, Mulan's direction allowed Niki Caro also to become the fifth female director to direct such a high-cost film, succeeding Kathryn Bigelow (K-19: The Widowmaker), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) and the aforementioned DuVernay: an aspect not to be underestimated, especially for the historical period we are experiencing.

The director herself, in the interview she gave us in January, underlined Disney's great resourcefulness in giving due weight to women and their employment in the world of cinema. In conclusion, Niki Caro aims to prove how there doesn't necessarily have to be a man behind the camera of a much more action movie than we think, because the war scenes, of pure adrenaline, they also belong to the female sex.

After all, Mulan it's this: a war and action film. We are no longer in front of the Classic which leads us to smile at the attempt by the Chinese girl to look like a man, it's no longer the exchange between her and Mushu, or looks in agreement with your horse.

Mulan lives a story much closer to what was the Chinese ballad, creating an icon that has led up to today to meet a heroine who managed to defend China from the Mongol invasion.

From this Niki Caro decided to start again, while maintaining some fantasy aspects, but omitting the presence of Mushu, that comic shoulder who would not necessarily have married well with what the director intended to tell, who points to the solemnity of the moment.

The beginnings: Japanese drama and international scope

Starting from the basics of directing, with a few small commercials shot in New Zealand, her first major work in the entertainment field dates back to a television series called Another Country.

Although with little experience, it is said that he had a great talent in managing the actors and in transmitting them the exact empathy and then having, in return, an interpretation that enhanced the story told.

It is in 1998 that he arrives his first real film, at the age of 32: Memories and desires was born with the aim of enhancing the New Zealand culture, what could in effect be considered a huge advertising spot for the country, with the production support of the national tourism body.

At the center of the story, the story of a Japanese couple, who arrived in New Zealand to celebrate their wedding and spend the apple moon away from local disapproval.

One way, for the director, of to compare also two different cultures and two ways of approaching life almost the opposite, creating a gap between Japan and the Oceanian country.

Between the gray sky of Tokyo and the clear seas of New Zealand, Niki Caro made it to Cannes in 1998, with his film presented during the festival's critics week.

In that same year, meanwhile, Niki Caro had the first approach with a paper by Witi Ihimaera, the first Maori novelist in history, that year struggling with the publication of his fifth book: The Whale Rider.

Niki Caro decided to transpose the whole story into film, keeping the title and relying on Keisha Castle-Hughes for the lead role.

It was the absolute debut for the actress, who in the following years, after a part in Episode III of Star Wars, became known by the general public thanks to the role of Obara Sand in Game of Thrones.

At the release of Niki Caro's film she was just 13 and became the youngest Oscar nominee for best leading actress: that year, in 2003, Charlize Theron won it for Monster, but meanwhile the very young New Zealand actress was able to take away the whim of finding herself next to Diane Keaton, Naomi Watts and Samantha Morton.

The whale girl it was a box office and critical success, acclaiming the sensitivity that Niki Caro had shown in directing such a film, without leading to unnecessary clichés and dealing with the story in a genuine way.

It was the beginning of a career that would soon take her to Los Angeles, thanks also to the awards she managed to win with her first truly international film.

Charlize Theron and women's cinema

With success in her pocket, Caro was chosen to direct her first film in Hollywood, North Country, starring Charlize Theron.

The actress was again nominated for an Oscar for the role of Best Actress, alongside Frances McDormand, as a supporting character.

Neither of them took home the victory, but the director was able to confirm that talent in the direction of the actors that had already attributed to her in the very early days of New Zealand productions.

Once again, Niki Caro had become involved in a non-original story, this time based on a work by Clara Bingham, an American journalist who had denounced the problems of a female life within a male-dominated society.

With yet another success, Niki Caro, however, decided to return to New Zealand, to savor the taste of home stories, of the strength of the events that were part of his childhood.

This is where he decides to re-direct Keisha Castle-Hughes in The Vintner's Luck, in 2009. Based on the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Knox, the story tells, with romantic and sometimes even dramatic tones, the run-up by a vintner to the perfect flavor, between the process of selecting the grapes and the production of the wine itself.

Then in 2013 it was the turn of the novel by The lady from the Warsaw Zoo be adapted into films, with as many positive reviews from critics, especially for yet another demonstration, by Niki Caro, to have a great propensity and attention to the female point of view in all his stories.

The arrival in Disney

After her New Zealand journey, the director finally had the opportunity to approach the world of Disney, in the United States.

His first job with the Burbank firm dates back to 2015, with McFarland, USA, with starring Kevin Costner as Jim White.

It tells of a football coach who moved to McFarland in 1987 to teach Latin American students about the USA dream and the importance that sport can have in social redemption.

A purely American story, which allows the Expensive to break away from what used to be his comfort zone, focused on female stories.

With a Teen Choice Award nomination for Best Drama and Sports Movie, the New Zealand director was able to create an important first contact with Disney productions, which would soon lead to his most important position: Mulan.

The announcement by Walt Disney Pictures dates back to February 2017, which was followed by confirmation that Mulan it would be the most recent of the Classics to receive a film adaptation.

On the other hand, the film dates back to 1998, the very year in which Niki Caro made his debut behind the camera for the first time, and for now there are no live-action remakes after what can be considered, without any doubt, the last big hit of the Disney Renaissance.

This is not, however, the only film for which Niki Caro signs with Disney, because the company decides to entrust her with a film about Wuzzles, 1985 television series aired simultaneously with The Gummi.

Between the two to be successful was the second, but Disney remains fond of their brands, regardless of the success they receive.

With just thirteen episodes, it will be up to Niki Caro to bring back the brand, which also recently had a cameo in the reboot of Duck Tales.

So waiting Mulan and confirmation of the great attention that Niki Caro has always turned to the female point of view within their own films.