Who is Mrs. Claus? Origin and curiosities

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the coming arrival of Christmas, it is time to know who is the Mrs. Claus. A character from Christmas mythology considered the wife of Santa Claus. According to the legend, it is she who is responsible for organizing the delivery of gifts. Here are more things about her.

Mrs. Claus's Story

The origin of Mrs. Claus dates back to the mid-19th century. Appreciated for the first time in "A Christmas Legend", a story written by the American James Reed. However, it was not mentioned as Mrs. Claus until the end of the 19th century by the hand of the poet Katherine Lee Bates, who mentioned it in her book "The Seig Ride".

There are a large number of legends around the Santa Claus wife. In any case, she is always represented as an endearing old woman, with white hair and a bun. Although sometimes she has a dress similar to that of her husband, the most common is to see her with a beautiful white apron.

They say that she is the one in charge of coordinating the toy delivery during the night from December 24 to 25. In addition, she supervises the work of the elves, and is an excellent baker. She is always with her husband Santa Claus, until he begins to deliver the gifts.

There is a legend that says that Santa Claus was sterile. Unable to have children, he and his wife dedicated themselves to giving toys for Christmas.

Although the Mrs. Claus In many cases it is considered as a secondary character, the truth is that it has a growing role.

Now you know a little more about Mrs. Claus!