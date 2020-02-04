Who is Michael Polansky, the new (and forced) boyfriend of Lady Gaga?

Share it:

The rumors about their courtship began after being seen together leaving the hand of a hotel in Las Vegas and, recently in the Super Bowl.

Now she has confirmed that they are dating an Instagram post.

Lady Gaga went through a rather complicated time last year at break up with his fiance Christian Carino. However, now it seems that things are starting to go very well in this regard, and in fact, he already has a new boyfriend. The singer was seen hand in hand with a mysterious man just a few weeks ago and the Internet went crazy, of course. Little did we know about him, and now that they have had an appointment again in public (they went to the Super Bowl together) we have got to work and have investigated a little about the aforementioned. Is named Michael Polansky and the artist seems to be delighted with him. And how do we know? Well, because he has submitted it on Instagram, where all relations are now official.

"We had a great time in Miami," the singer wrote accompanying this tender image on Instagram. Little more had to be added, because the truth is that they are very comfortable together. Have you noticed how he looks at her? 😍 He has touched us even to us. But beware, because some of their fans do not like this relationship at all and of course there is no lack of those who say yes, very well, but that man is not Bradley Cooper (it was a montage! ).

Ok, it's not Bradley Cooper, but this guy is a great match anyway. It is very likely that neither your face nor your name will sound, but it is one of the Silicon Valley big shots. Without going any further, he is the CEO of the Parker Group, which is dedicated to organizing Sean Parker's businesses, one of the founders of Facebook. He also directs a cancer research institute. And yes, obviously it is lined. Hold on to the chair, because you are going to hallucinate: a fortune of more than more than 2.4 billion euros is estimated. Wow Let's see, that she is not doing badly precisely in this regard …

Little else do we know about him, because he seems to be a rather discreet boy with his personal life. What we do know is that he met Lady Gaga at a party at Sean Parker's house, and love arose. I hope they last!