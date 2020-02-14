Who is Matías Aranda, Yuridia's husband?

Apparently Yuridia He had a rest, after his fight with Selling, and seized the moment to marry his manager secretly Matías Aranda.

In accordance with TV Notes, the singer married in a very beautiful ceremony, which took place in a garden of Tepoztlan, Morelos. and only 150 people close to the couple attended.

For its part, the former confirmed the news by uploading a couple of photos of the romantic event to his official account of Instagram.

MATÍAS ARANDA

Like Yuridia, Matías Aranda is an alumnus of The academy and goes out with the singer for 10 years, although they only have seven boyfriends.

Born in Argentina on December 13, 1984 and is the smallest of four brothers, however, his adult life is in Mexico.

Since childhood he has been in music, in groups The Aranda brothers Y Be bornHe was later in Triumph operation, reality show from his native country.

Matthias came to The academy, when he came on vacation to Mexico and was in eighth place.

He is currently the manager of Yuridia and together they have triumphed in music.

