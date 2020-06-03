Share it:

Who is Luka Romero, the "Mexican Messi" who plays for the Argentina team (Photo: Twitter / @lukaromero_)

Little by little, the return of football in Spain is approaching. Now that LaLiga clubs have more scope to train with their footballers, some are even giving youth players the opportunity to be with the first team.

One of these lucky ones is Luka Romero, who at just 15 years old trains the pair together with the main squad of Real Mallorca. However, it is a small recognition of his performances in lower forces because he has no options to debut in the first division.

This because his young age does not allow him to have a contract as a professional, because of the possibility of watching minutes this June 13 against Barcelona he is ruled out. In fact, this training with the first team required authorization from LaLiga.

Luka Romero, at just 15 years old, trains the pair together with the main squad of Real Mallorca (Photo: Twitter / @lukaromero_)

Even so, the youth journey is just beginning. Although he is already attracting the attention of the international press, especially that of Mexico, since Luka has this nationality.

Born in the state of Durango on November 18, 2004. This when his father Diego Adrián Romero Oivadis, Argentine nationalized Spanish, came to play with Scorpions in the First Division A of Mexican soccer.

Diego Adrián did not stay long in the country. He continued his football career until arriving at Son Verí de Llucmajor, an amateur team from Mallorca where his career ends and where his son's also begins.

The 15-year-old is looking for a place in the first team of Real Mallorca in Spain (Photo: Twitter / @lukaromero_)

Now Luka shines for his individual technique, which has earned him the nickname "Mexican Messi". As well as the Argentine star, the young man is left-handed, skilled in dribbling and does not stand out for his physical bulk. He also carries the ball at his feet, scores many goals (88 in his time in the Formentera pre-benjamines) and moves with great skill from the three-quarters of the field forward.

In addition, he also had an opportunity in the Barcelona youth academy. He passed the test at La Masía, But he was only seven years old and did not reside in the Catalan capital, as stipulated in the FIFA standard for the protection of minors.

With all these similarities, the father does not like to compare his son to Lionel. "It is adding enormous pressure to a 15-year-old boy. He is Luka and he has Messi, a unique, established, historical footballer, as a mirror to learn, "he said in an interview with the news agency. EFE.

Although she has three nationalities, everything seems to indicate that she will represent the Albiceleste (Photo: Twitter / @lukaromero_)

He assured that Luka must follow "his own path", apart from comparisons that can be hateful. “As a dad one is happy, but it is better to let all this noise pass. Although he is still very small, he struggles and sacrifices himself for the dream of being a soccer player ”he added.

The performances of the young Mexican has also drawn attention in the Argentine team. In November of last year, Luka was called up to the U-15 for the South American Championship in Paraguay. He scored goals and gave several assists, but he could not lift the Cup with his teammates after losing the final on penalties to Brazil.

Although it has three nationalities (Mexican, Argentine and Spanish), everything seems to indicate that his path has already been decided and he will represent the South American country. "My whole family is Argentine; my dream is to wear the albiceleste shirt “, he commented on the page of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in July 2018.

