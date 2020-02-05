Who is Lucas Zwirner, the man who made the marriage proposal to Sienna Miller

Share it:

Sienna Miller she got engaged to Lucas Zwirner. And with girlfriend we mean orange blossoms in sight and a lot of proposal with super shiny ring. It was precisely the sight of the latter that triggered the alert marriage. The star of G.I. Joe has been surprised on several occasions to show off a suspicion as well as a precious ring on the ring finger of his right hand which has all the characteristics to be a engagement ring. This is not surprising, given that the actress in recent interviews had expressed her desire and feeling ready to walk the aisle of the church. The moment, therefore, seems to have arrived and the right man too. If you've never heard of Lucas Zwirner, is because the young man Sienna Miller boyfriend it is not part of the glossy world of Hollywood, nor of celebs but, on the contrary, it has to do with books. After Lady Gaga's public release with Michael Polansky and Jennifer Lawrence's wedding with Cooke Maroney, Sienna Miller has also entered the ranks of stars who prefer a partner far from the spotlight. Could this be the secret to conquering a diva?

Lucas Zwirner and Sienna Miller in October 2019. David M. BenettGetty Images

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner are engaged

Sienna Miller will get married soon with Lucas Zwirner. The actress has recently been seen wearing a diamond ring on her right ring finger that seems to confirm rumors about the future big step of the actress … even if she tries in every way to hide it.

The first official sighting was at Sundance Film Festival 2020, which took place in late January. Sienna Miller walked the red carpet with actor Diego Luna for the presentation of their latest film Wander Darkly. Despite hiding his hands between the sleeves of the long cardigan he wore, the most precious ring on the actress's finger did not escape. 💍

The second sighting dates back to a couple of days ago, when Sienna Miller traveling around New York with a very casual outfit – sneakers, jeans, Teddy coat – still had THAT ring on that finger.

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwierner I have been together since December 2018 and the proposal would have arrived just last month, after just over a year of attendance. The two would already live together in a New York apartment. Dear Lucas for the ring has spared no expense, since it would be an oval-shaped solitaire of about 4 carats with an approximate value ranging from 100-150 thousand dollars. Not bad! 😍

For Sienna Miller, however, it would not be the first engagement. The actress was tied to the actor for a few years Tom Sturridge, father of his daughter Marlowe, 7 years. Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge they broke up in 2015 but would have remained on excellent terms.

L'ex of Sienna Miller most famous, however, is undoubtedly Jude Law. Sienna Miller and Jude Law they got engaged in December 2004, then they left in 2006, to then get back together in 2009 and finally leave in 2011, after Jude's betrayal with the nanny of his children. After several ex and alleged flirts, Sienna Miller seems to have found the right man in the young Lucas Zwirner. But let's get to the fundamental question …

Who is Lucas Zwirner?

The new Sienna Miller boyfriend, Lucas Zwirner he is the son of the famous gallery owner David Zwirner. A graduate of Yale, Lucas would oversee the publishing house linked to his father's gallery, overseeing books as an editorial editor. She is "only" 29 years old, or 9 years younger than Sienna Miller, 38, but apparently she already has very clear ideas about her future: to bring the beautiful actress to the altar. Congrats!

