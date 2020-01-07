Who is Kimberly Loaiza, the Mexicali influencer who became a trend?

Yesterday, December 23, the youtuber Kimberly Loaiza became a trend in social networks … And all because of her disastrous participation in the "TODAY" program!

The producer Magda Rodríguez invited the influencer to the section ‘Sing the Song’ and there Kimberly performed a success of the MS Band… However, the users of the social networks destroyed it.

And to all this .. who is Kimberly Loaiza?

After seeing that Kimberly Loaiza became a trend in social networks, many began to wonder who this woman is.

In this regard, we will tell you that the young woman, named Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez, was born in 1987, in Mexicali, Baja California.

He went viral due to his career as Youtuber, and its channel has just over 20 million subscribers, which makes it one of the most influential content creators in Mexico.

Kimberly talks about everything a little on her channel, from her life as a mom, lifestyle, beauty, fashion and even her travels around the world.

On Instagram, Loaiza has more than 15 million fans.

