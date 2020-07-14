Who is Kenti Robles, the Mexican who signed for Real Madrid

Share it:

Kenti Robles Salas (Photo: @KentiRobles)



Kenti Robles Salas, a 29-year-old defender, will become the first Mexican to play for him Real Madrid.

She is one of the eight signings that Real Madrid announced this Monday, coinciding with the start of the preseason for their women's team., which will debut in the Spanish First Division in the 2020/21 season.

Kenti Robles She is one of the best Mexican soccer players today. At the end of June, Atlético de Madrid said goodbye to his old team: “After five seasons at Atlético de Madrid I can only be grateful for everything I have experienced"He wrote on his social networks.

The defender started his career in Europe at the age of 14, when he signed for the first time for an Iberian team: the Spanish. He conquered his first Queen's Cup at the age of 18, just in his debut season with the Catalan squad.

Kenti Robles has had a successful stint at Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Women's Spanish League)

Two years later he emigrated to Barcelona, after disputing with the Mexican team the 2011 Women's World Cup in Germany. With the Blaugrana team, she established herself as a three-time champion, winning the titles of the 2011-2012, 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 seasons, as well as winning two Queen's Cups in 2013 and 2014. Oak trees debuted in the Women's Champions League with the Barcelona; However, he returned to Espanyol for the 2014-2015 championship.

In 2016 signed by the Atlético de Madrid, team where she won the title and later being chosen within the ideal eleven of the championship, also by the fans of the mattress team was awarded the award as a 5-star player.

With the Atlético de Madrid, Oak trees she was again three-time champion of Spain by winning the titles of 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, conquering with these championships the record of the player with the most League titles in Spain, surpassing the five awards that Hugo Sánchez won during his time in Spanish football.

With the Mexican team He debuted in 2010 during the U-20 World Cup in Germany, where he was part of the ideal eleven of the championship. Oak trees she has attended two Women's World Cups with the Tricolor. The 2011 World Cup in Germany and the 2015 World Cup in Canada in the Major category.

The defender defended the colors of Atlético de Madrid for five years (Photo: Twitter / @KentiRobles)

He won third place in the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011 and Toronto 2015. While he won the gold medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games in Colombia in 2018.

The Madridista women's project premiered this Monday with the medical examinations and the presentation of the eight new players on its staff, the Spanish María Isabel ‘Misa’ Rodríguez, Marta Corredera, Ivana Andrés, Teresa Abelleira, Maite Oroz, Marta Cardona and Olga Carmona in addition to Kenti Robles.

A new meringue team

After several years, Real Madrid will finally have its women's team (Photo: Twitter / @realmadridfem)

After several years, the Real Madrid will have its women's team. This after the absorption of the Club Deportivo Tacón, which will serve as the basis to form a new women's club.

The meringues made it known on July 1 of this year. "Real Madrid will play the women's soccer competitions from next season 2020-21, with Ciudad Real Madrid being the venue for their matches and training sessions," reads the statement.

"Real Madrid is looking forward to this new challenge with the commitment to promote the promotion of women's football and contribute to its development and growth in our society, "explained the club.

Also, This Monday he started his preseason ahead of the next tournament. The white players passed the medical examinations and will be able to start their training.

