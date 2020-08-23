Who is Kathleen Krüger, the Boss behind Bayern Munich’s success

Share it:

Kathleen Krüger es la Team Manger del Bayern Munich (Official Website of FC Bayern Munich)

The great successes of soccer depend to a large extent on what happens on the field of play. However, on the other side of the lime line there are also issues that affect the optimal functioning of a team. Kathleen Kruger It is the name of a woman who is far from the flashes, but who from that low profile handles the strings of a Bayern Munich that this afternoon he will go, once again, for European glory when he faces the PSG at the end of the Champions League.

At 35, this former soccer player She has been a Team Manager or Team Leader for the German team for almost ten years. Their tasks are multiple: from coordinating the entire operation of the Bavarian team on match days (the arrival of the players, the distribution of official information to the press and even the communication between the medical team and the coach if a footballer is injured during the meeting) until looking for hotels and training places for preseason or trips abroad, controlling food plans and other administrative matters. It depends on her that the daily life of the German cast works like clockwork and that the protagonists can dedicate themselves exclusively to thinking about sport, away from any concern regarding logistics.

Krüger has been linked to Bayern Munich all his life. When I was a girl He went with his father and brother to watch the team’s games and sat on the south stand of the stadium. By those times, already he played soccer and also practiced karate. However, there was a feeling that led her to abandon martial arts to focus one hundred percent on the ball. “The team spirit was what made the difference. My team was always like my home, “he said in an interview given some time ago to the club’s official website.

The 35-year-old German was a footballer and later dedicated herself to team management (Official Website of FC Bayern Munich)

The dream of wearing the shirt of the club she is a fan of came true in 2003, when He joined the Bayern women’s team at the age of 18. After a year in the Reserve, he made the leap to the first team and stayed there until he was 24. Women’s football, even to this day, does not pay salaries that allow covering the cost of living and thus the players are forced to have other jobs to subsist. Bayern Munich was no exception and that’s why Krüger decided to retire young. “I was putting in a lot of effort and earning very little money. My classmates and I worked or studied at the same time that we played”, He recounted.

His football career was over, but his link with Bayern Munich was never severed. In 2009 he began to study international management and, at the same time, she began to collaborate with logistics issues for the club’s women’s team, of which she had been a part until not long ago. That task earned her being summoned to apply for the position of assistant Chrstian Nerlinger, who had just taken over as sports director. After three months of probation, he got the job.

“I always wanted to work in the world of sports, but it was realistic: I knew that this club is very attractive and that there are few jobs for many candidates. So being able to work in my sport and in my club is like winning the lotteryKrüger said that in 2012 she left her position as assistant and was promoted to Team Manager, a position she holds to this day. That position earned her that many in the press began to call her “The Boss” of the team.

Krüger lifts the trophy in the last Bundesliga won by the German team (REUTERS)

From her office, which is located in the Bayern Munich Sports City, the 35-year-old manages everything related to the organization and procedures of the team. This implies that He has daily dealings with the players, the coaching staff, the medical staff and all the people linked to the squad.

“We all have the same goal here: to be professional and successful,” repeats the former soccer player, almost like a mantra, when asked what it’s like to be a woman working with a team of men. Some time ago, she told the official Bundesliga site in a note that she was the only person outside the campus who is part of the players’ WhatsApp group. Their presence there is justified by the need to send them the schedule of activities for each day. However, other internal issues of the group are also discussed there. “Of course jokes and funny images are sent, but I will not reveal any of that,” he said, laughing.

The former footballer has held the position of Team Leader since 2012 and is a permanent source of consultation for the team members (Official Website of FC Bayern Munich)

Krüger is a constant source of consultation for footballers and also for the coach Hansi Flick (and his predecessors in the position, among which is Pep Guardiola). But not only do they turn to the former soccer player for day-to-day team issues, so do physical trainers, security managers, marketing people and cooks, among others. Everything passes through his hands and there is no detail that escapes him. What are the players going to eat, that there are no lack of blackboards to do the technical talk, the commitments with the sponsors and the press, and even the check of the irrigation of the field are among their daily tasks. That is why their workday ends only when all the members of the campus are at home and their rest days are limited to the Holidays and some weeks in the summer.

Kathleen is in almost every photo of the team’s festivities from 2012 to this part. And they are not few: since her arrival in office she has won eight Bundesligas, five German Cups, four German Super Cups, a Champions League, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup. Her commitment, hard work and professionalism have made her a fundamental part of Bayern Munich’s successes And this Sunday, if the team defeats PSG, it will add a new trophy to its personal window.

