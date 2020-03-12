Who is Joseph Robinson, the new boyfriend of Millie Bobby Brown the super-strong Eleven of Stranger Things

Share it:

The new boyfriend of Millie Bobby Brown it's Joseph Robinson. After a few months there were rumors of an alleged relationship between the two, confirmation came from the same actress. Like? Obviously via social media. In the stories of Instagram profile of Millie Bobby Brown, a photo of the two embraced appeared and under the wording "boyfriend", more explicit than that. In conclusion, Eleven of Stranger Things is really growing. After the empowerment message launched last month on the occasion of her 16th birthday, the actress really demonstrates that she does not fear criticism, continuing to live, dress and behave as she feels. In fact, one of the accusations that had been addressed to her was to behave too much as an adult, since despite her young age, she had also ended up in the spotlight for her love life. Joseph Robinson he would not be Millie Bobby Brown's first "public" boyfriend. Do you remember the romantic photos of Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius, the young American singer? They had been together a few months but then the story was over. Now the actress's heart seems to beat again for Joseph Robinson. And if this name doesn't tell you anything, now we will explain who is in what romantic location they would have met.

Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson are together

It's official! The Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend it's Joseph Robinson. The actress of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for a few months of his alleged relationship with Joseph Robinson, posting a photo on social media. In a story from the Instagram profile of Millie Bobby Brown, the actress embraced Joseph appears and the word "boyfriend". Do you need anything else? If you are wondering who this mysterious Joseph Robinson is, we will tell you.

Joseph Robinson is the son of English rugby legend Jason Robinson. He is also a rugby player, he is 17 years old and lives in Lancashire in England. Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson they would meet in Maldives in November. She was there on vacation with some friends, he with his family and it can be said that it was love at first sight, since once the trip was over, the two would continue to feel and dating. They would also have spent the Christmas holidays together, and in Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram, Joseph commented with a romantic "Proud of you, Mill, that you have the best day ❤". Aside from the stories, no photos of the two together have yet been posted on the Billy Bobby Brown's Instagram profile or Joseph Robinson. But we are sure that we should not wait long.

Millie Bobby Brown has often been criticized for behaving as an adult despite not even being of age, but who hasn't had teenage crushes? More or less important, it is right that you live your stories as you see fit. Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson they are together, they are very well and they must fully enjoy their relationship also made of romantic posts and love messages via social networks.

