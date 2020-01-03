Who is Gonzalo Vega Jr, Natalia Téllez's boyfriend

Share it:

He is a young 24-year-old actor, father of the late great actor Gonzalo Vega and brother of the beautiful Zuria and Marimar Vega.

He has had projects both in the theater and on the screen; "After Lucia", "Once upon a time" and "El César" have been some of his roles while "The sky of the prisoners" was his theatrical project; Gonzalo Vega Jr. played José José in his young stage in the bioserie "José José, The prince of the song".

She also participated in the successful Televisa soap opera "My husband has more family", with the character of "Axel".