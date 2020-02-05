Who is Fernando Reina, the husband of Galilea Montijo

Share it:

Galilea Montijo is perhaps the most popular television host at the moment in Mexico, and her relationship with Fernando Reina is perhaps also the most stable with respect to the world of entertainment. But who is Fernando Reina husband of Galilea Montijo, Fernando is a successful man in politics and sports lover.

Galilea Montijo has been married to Fernando Reina since August 2011, and both have fathered a son, called Matthew. He is a renowned Mexican politician, originally from Acapulco, Guerrero, and is passionate about sports too.

Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina are about to celebrate eight years of marriage and sometimes they are captured together, in events where he accompanies her, but he rarely likes to speak to the press about his relationship with Galilee.

Fernando Reina Iglesias is 41 years old and well known in Acapulco, and now nationally for being the husband of Galilea Montijo, who is the host of the "Hoy" and "Pequeños Gigantes" programs.

Fernando is almost 5 years younger than Galilee, but age has not been inconvenient so that both have failed to understand each other as a couple and their relationship is quite solid.

Reina Iglesias is a prepared man. According to information in his biography, he studied Marketing at the Institute of Technology and Higher Education of Monterrey and subsequently completed a master's degree in International Business Administration and another in Public Policy Management.

Between 2005 and 2008 he took the position of general director of Promotion and Development Promotion of the Ministry of Tourism Development of Guerrero and in 2009, he served as councilman of the municipality of Acapulco de Juárez.

As of January 2013, he joined the Delegate Coordinator in the Federal Office of Environmental Protection (PROFEPA).

Galilea's husband is also a lover of water sports; in 1998 he was national champion in the United States in barefoot skiing and in 2009 he won the Mexican national championship.

On March 7, 2011 he broke the world record, snatching it from the American skier Scott Pellaton.

On August 6, 2011 he married Galilea Montijo in Acapulco and in 2012 they received their firstborn Mateo Reina Montijo. Fernando Reina has two older children: Alexis and Claudio, from their first marriage to Paola Carus Contreras.