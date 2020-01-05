Who is Fatima Molina, the alumnus of The Academy whose father killed her mother?

Fatima Molina, former member of The Academy 6: Last GenerationHe recently lost his parents after his father murdered his mother and took his own life.

The events would have occurred at the end of November in Guadalajara, Jalisco, so the actress would take a month of mourning after the event.

Although in most of the media they only talk about Fatima as an alumnus of reality singing Tv Azteca, the young woman has been consolidating her acting career for several years.

And is that Fatima Molina not only has he had roles in series like Dandy Y Falcobut also co-starred in the movie I dream in another language.

For the Mexican film, presented in 2017 at the Sundance Festival, Fatima was nominated for Ariel in the category of Best Female Coercion. Now, the actress appears in the Netflix series, Diablero, along with Christopher Uckermann.

