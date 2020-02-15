Who is Bong Joon-ho? Much more than the revelation of the Oscars

Share it:

Bong Joon-ho made history at the Oscars but the truth is that he has been doing it for much longer. Yes, ‘Parasites’ is the first non-English-speaking film to win the Best Film Award. Yes, its four Oscars are the first achieved by South Korea. Yes, no non-English-speaking film had won the SAG Awards for Best Cast. But it is almost a year since he began his tour in Cannes, also getting the first Golden Palm for the Asian country. With his previous film, ‘Okja’, the Netflix logo appeared for the first time at the French festival, it was the first edition that allowed the platform productions to enter the competition, and also the last one. With ‘The Host’ he breathed new life into monster cinema, always better with an Asian label since the birth of Godzilla. He took a quarter of the country's population to movie theaters and, needless to say, he was ranked as the highest grossing film in Korean history. With his second film, ‘Memories of murder’ laid all the foundations of 21st-century criminal cinema that followed in Western successes such as ‘Zodiac’ or ‘True Detective’ almost completely. With his first film, lad Barking dog, little biting ’did not succeed but went through the San Sebastian Film Festival thanks to which, indeed, we can hang the medal to discover him. Finally, if we stepped back further we would reach that time when he taught English to a rich family to pay for college, an experience that gave him the idea of ​​‘Parasites’…

BASIC SHEET

Who? Bong Joon-ho was born on September 14, 1969 in Daegu, South Korea. Grandson of writer and son of designer, it was not until the institute when he began to have interest in the cinema. After graduating in Sociology at Yonsei University in 1989, he studied a two-year film studio at the Korean Academy of Film Arts. It was with his graduation work, a short film called ‘Incoherence’ (1994), with which he got the attention of the first festivals. He directed his first film in 2000. lad Barking dog, little biting ’is, like all his movies, a social satire that mixes the thriller With an acid black humor. His international discovery, however, did not come until his second film. ‘Memories of a Murder’ (2003) was, until ‘Parasites’, his most acclaimed work. His ticket office came shortly after with ‘The Host’ (2006). His talent and national success made Tarantino label him as ‘The Korean Spielberg’, nickname he has been known so far. After ‘Mother’, he took advantage of his international prestige to make films with international stars. ‘Snowpiercer’ and the production of Netflix ‘Okja’ were not a failure but a departure from its best level. After both he returned to Korea and conquered, as we all know, Hollywood and the world with ‘Parasites’.

Philosophy:Graduated in Sociology, all Bong Joon-ho films are based on the class struggle and its differences. His taste for marginalized protagonists is as obvious as his interest in pushing them to the limit. His cinema is social but organically, criticism is the basis but not the end of his story. Like every great artist, genres stop caring when we talk about Bong. Be it a cop, a comedy, a drama or science fiction, all movies have their own hue, common in the director. The Korean films breathe tension and from them it draws great strokes of surprising, dark and ironic humor.

Famous phrase: “My favorite genre is the one inside me. I pursue the stories, images and people that I like the most and that's where the genre comes from. Normally I have to find out after I made the movie. ”

Viral Phrase: Of course, if we are a little more fun, we can also stay with one of his four Oscar moments, when he summed up his night with a "I will drink until the next day".

A phrase to say in front of moviegoers: “You have no idea, his best movie is‘ Mother ’”.

A phrase to say after the Oscars: “‘ Parasitos ’is no better for the Oscars, the Oscars are better for‘ Parasites ’”.

A phrase you can't say in front of moviegoers: “With‘ Parasites ’it’s fine, I don’t need to see more Korean cinema”.

A scene to remember: We could choose many but since, below, we detail your previous filmography, we will highlight some of ‘Parasites’. After a real train of emotions, there is much to tell about the final sequence. Although we explain it to you in detail, along with Bong Joon-ho, in our article, let's say that Bong gave another happy twist to the happy pessimist that I made famous ‘La La Land’.

As we know you have already seen ‘Parasites’, here we detail the rest of his short but successful filmography.

THREE FILMS TO KNOW YOU BETTER

"Memories of a Murder." .

-‘Memories of a Murder ’(2003): Based on Korea's first famous serial killer, this thriller Detective focuses on the persecution of a couple of police officers of the aforementioned subject in the year 86. With this story, Bong laid the foundations of the 21st century policeman, opened the investigation to much more than the identity of the murderer. The personality of both police, humor, pathos, class struggle, social darkness that permeates much more and the erosion caused by long-term events in the characters … All that now sounds like 'True Detective' already I was on this tape for only 130 minutes. Up to ‘Parasites’, Bong’s masterpiece.

-‘The Host ’(2006):His big blockbuster was this monster movie, a subgenre that didn't have a good movie since the last century. His box office success from the purest genre caused some to label him as Korean Spielberg. Although we know that they are very different, the truth is that today something primitive 3D of the creature does not detract from the film. And it doesn't because Bong supports the story of a monster that kidnaps the daughter of a poor family into many more interesting elements. There is the news, the media and the big estates that, however, can do nothing but hinder. Also the family, the loved ones, separated and marginalized of the society that manage to be a source of humor and, nevertheless, the true heroes. Host The Host ’has many companions in this monster movie but, above all, it's pure Bong Joon-ho.

-‘Okja ’(2017):The first time the Netflix logo appeared in the Official Section of the Cannes Festival was with this story where Bong faces his environmental concerns more than ever. It tells the story of animals genetically created by a food company in poor conditions, advertised as the solution to world hunger. The protagonist is one of them and his owner, a young Korean who will chase his friend and pet along the globe to save him. Although the cast includes international stars like Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano or Lily Collins, the Korean's attention is focused on the girl (Ahn Seo-Hyun) and her fight against a much more powerful system than her. Of course, cliffs, persecutions in the subway or slaughterhouses through, the powerful will find it very hard to crack.

THREE FILMS TO BECOME AN EXPERT



-‘Mother ’(2009):All Bong Joon-ho movies mix drama with comedy, joy with sadness. However, we talk about the darkest film and closest to the pure drama of his filmography. It tells the story of a single mother who will fight to get away from the clues that suggest that her son with a mental disability is to blame for the murder of a young woman. The love and overprotection of this mother courage for her childish child will lead her into a dark world full of lies and violence. The best moment of the movie, however, corresponds to a dance. Something in common with another great Korean movie, ‘Burning’.

-‘Snowpiercer ’(2013):If ‘Parasites’ is based on the class struggle, this adaptation of the comic by Jean-Marc Rochette and Jacques Loeb makes it all its history. In a post-apocalyptic world, the whole society is summed up in an infinite travel train. The society is structured from the last and poor wagons to the first, full of rich despots. The thing begins to unbalance when the protagonist, Chris Evans, decides to advance to the privileged and prohibited cars. That the highlight of the film is the encounter with the character of Song Kang-ho (protagonist of ‘Parasites’ or ‘Memories of Murder’) leads us to think that Bong was not at all comfortable in his first international production. It was also the first time he adapted a previous work. But, although his talent was somewhat limited, much less destroyed, "Snowbreaker" is still a powerful science fiction thriller full of mystery and darkness. It also has an ending that gives a lot to talk about.

– "Barking dog, little biting" (2000): They are the first steps of Bong Joon-ho … And they are not the best. However, it may be his most strange and personal tone movie. Count the relationships between the protagonists of a block where dogs begin to disappear. We learn very soon that it is the goalkeeper who eats them, but the messes, secrets and lies complicate everything much more. To say that it is an atypical comedy falls short.