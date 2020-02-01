Who is Antonia Fotaras from Luna Nera on Netflix, one of the reasons for your wild binge

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Needless to tremble, because the witches who arrived on Netflix on January 31, 2020 together with the first Italian fantasy Luna Nera are not afraid, on the contrary. The main protagonist has the sweetest face of Antonia Fotaras, who in addition to not having terrible magical powers is also one of the actresses of the moment and with a good career behind cinema and tv fiction.

Who is Antonia Fotaras, you can find out by looking at his Hades streaming on Netflix: Luna Nera is his big project 2020 and in the role of the girl who discovers she is a witch in seventeenth-century Italy engaged precisely with the witch hunt she is ready to demonstrate that she can go further. And get far!

Who is Antonia Fotaras, Hades in the Black Moon on Netflix

Antonia Fotaras at the Luna Nera premiere, in January 2020. Elisabetta VillaGetty Images

From The Name of The rose, Rai Uno fiction in which he played "The red-haired girl", Antonia" Nina "Fotaras came to the bloodiest Middle Ages of the witch hunt in a Netflix show which is a female choral tale, and not just a spell-based fantasy.

She is 20 years old, but Antonia you have already seen her in SKAM Italy (in the first two seasons), in the film with Alessandro Borghi The first king and in fiction While I was gone with Vittoria Puccini. For almost all her adolescence she devoted herself to the studies of cinematography in Rome where she was born and was also a lot in the theater, the place where she got noticed by cinema and TV. And it is precisely the theatrical imprint that you will love so much even as she plays Hades, the midwife then witch who fights to defend her impossible love on Netflix from January 31, 2020, in a TV series on which everyone focuses a lot on the feminist role and empowerment inside.

Antonia Fotaras and Giorgio Belli in a still photo taken from Luna Nera. Emanuela Scarpa / Netflix Up Instagram Antonia Fotaras – who in addition to flying with her acting career also speaks 5 languages ​​- tells her life, her red carpets and her successes. Will you still hear about her? Guaranteed. And even if the future of Luna Nera is not yet known, we bet that it will only be a springboard towards cinema. And who said witches are afraid? If they have the face of Antonia Fotaras, it is practically impossible. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Giovanna Gallo

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, for work I watch tv series, peek into the life of the royals and explore the world of tech and costume.

. (tagsToTranslate) Antonia fotaras (t) Antonia fotaras biography (t) Antonia fotaras who is (t) Antonia fotaras curiosity (t) Antonia fotaras instagram (t) Antonia fotaras luna nera (t) Antonia fotaras skam italia (t) Antonia fotaras the name of the rose (t) Antonia fotaras (t) nina fotaras (t) Antonia fotaras age (t) black moon netflix (t) ade black moon netflix

Who is Antonia Fotaras from Luna Nera on Netflix, one of the reasons for your wild binge was last modified: by

Share it: