Who is Anna Ferro the girlfriend of Fernando del Solar

April 8, 2020
Edie Perez
Anna Ferro has become a very popular woman in the entertainment world and not only for being the girlfriend of Fernando del Solar, but for being a very dedicated person in all aspects, starting with ensuring the health of her beloved.

It was in 2016 when Ferro and the driver met, so weeks later the Argentine boasted her to the media as his girlfriend, leaving everyone surprised, as he was well kept by del Solar.

Lover of nature, art and love Anna has been at all times with Fer del Solar, who a few months ago had to be absent from the Come Happiness program, due to health problems, so she took refuge in her girlfriend to leave Go ahead with your treatment, since your liver was not fully processing the nutrients.

"Nice couple greetings to both", "Imagine how you are not going to be in love with that hottie and besides that he is an extraordinary man", his fans write to the couple every time they upload a photo together on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Fernando was married in the past to Ingrid Coronado, but later they left, so the driver was very questioned at the time.

