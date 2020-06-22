Who is Alexis Trujillo, the new coach of Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez at Betis

Share it:

Alexis Trujillo, the new coach of Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez at Betis (Photo: Twitter / @RealBetis)

Real Betis de Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez It has not had a good season. For this reason, the Verdiblanco club announced this Sunday the dismissal of Joan Francesc Ferrer “Rubi”, who was the coach of the first team.

In its place will be Humberto Alexis Trujillo Oramas, who is the coordinator of the club's sports area. This man already has a long team history, in addition to being very close with the wardrobe.

The coach was a professional player and was trained in the lower categories of Las Palmas. He debuted with the Canaries in 1983 in the second division and played his first minutes in the highest category in 1985.

the verdiblanco club announced this Sunday the dismissal of Joan Francesc Ferrer “Rubi” (Photo: Marcelo Del Pozo / Reuters)

He would arrive at Betis in 1993 where he consolidated and wore the colors of Seville for seven seasons. He played 222 league games and scored 24 goals. Among his achievements he has been promoted, he qualified three times to play continental competitions and was runner-up in the Cup in the 1996-97 campaign.

In 2000 he returned to Las Palamas and professionally retired as a player four years later. Back then, he joined the coaching staff of Lorenzo Serra Ferrer at Betis. For two seasons he held this position, where he conquered the Copa del Rey from the 2004-05 season, defeating Osasuna in the final at Vicente Calderón.

In 2014 he began a new stage in his tour of the fields. The Verdiblanco club named him Technical Secretary and got the last promotion to the First Division. Later, he was Technical Secretary with Eduardo Maciá, Miguel Torrecilla and again with Lorenzo Serra Ferrer, the last two seasons.

Andrés Guardado is a benchmark in the 11th Betis starter (Photo: Twitter / @RealBetis)

In those efforts, Trujillo was able to lead two official matches in LaLiga. In the 2016-17 season, the club fired coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo, and appointed Alexis as interim coach. He directed the last two games of the campaign against Atlético de Madrid and Sporting de Gijón, getting two draws.

He had another chance on the bench last summer. Along with Marcos Álvarez, he commanded the team on a friendly tour of the United States after Quique Setien's goodbye, who is now the Barcelona coach.

Currently part of the Sports Commission of the entity, where decisions are made regarding the planning of the first template. It is usual to see him witnessing the training of the first team and he moved his office, along with that of the rest of the Technical Secretariat, to the Sports City last summer.

Diego Laínez saw activity in the last games of Betis (Photo: Twitter / @RealBetis)

Now he will have a greater challenge than in his last adventure in front of the bench, because He must be the helmsman of the club in the eight remaining games of the season. Meanwhile, this Sunday he had his first training with the first team.

Betis's next match will be at home against bottom club Espanyol on Thursday. However, the pressure of being in European competition positions will be a ghost in Trujillo's debut this season.

This because Rubi led Betis in eight wins, 10 draws and 12 losses. Although Betis beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their last game before the interruption, they had not won in the previous six commitments.

Already on the return from activities, they lost the Seville derby 2-0, then tied at home 2-2 against Granada and their last setback was against Athletic Bilbao 1-0. The fall against Athletic left Betis in 14th place in the tournament, with 34 points, eight above the relegation zone.

